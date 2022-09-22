Jump to content

Liz Truss news – live: Prime minister commits to protect NI protocol in meeting with Biden

Threats by the UK to override parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol have caused tensions between London and Washington

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 22 September 2022 06:30
Liz Truss thanks Joe Biden for support during death of Queen Elizabeth

Prime minister Liz Truss held her first meeting with US president Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, where the two discussed the “priority” of preserving peace in the Northern Ireland protocol.

“We both are committed to protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. I’m looking forward to hearing what’s on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate,” Mr Biden told Ms Truss ahead of their talks.

Ms Truss told him: “And of course, I’m looking forward to discussing the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and how we make sure that’s upheld into the future.”

Threats by the UK to override parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol have caused tensions between Britain and Washington.

Ms Truss’s spokesperson said she and Mr Biden only had a “short discussion” about Northern Ireland as part of a wide-ranging conversation dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Ms Truss told the president the UK and the US were “steadfast allies” as she thanked him for his support following the death of the Queen.

Truss considers moving British embassy to Jerusalem

Liz Truss has told her Israeli counterpart she is reviewing moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested holy city of Jerusalem.

The prime minister raised following Donald Trump on the possible move with Yair Lapid during a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York yesterday.

Britain has long maintained its Israel embassy in Tel Aviv despite Israel designating Jerusalem as its capital. Mr Trump, when president, sparked controversy by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2017.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Ms Truss informed Mr Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British Embassy in Israel”.

Ms Truss said she understood the “importance and sensitivity” over its location.

Stuti Mishra22 September 2022 06:30
Economic strength can help counter authoritarianism, Truss says

Economic strength in democracies could help push back authoritarianism, Liz Truss said in her first international speech as prime minister, also defending her plans for economic reform as a boost to the free world.

Ms Truss is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which she addressed last night, calling for like-minded nations to combat authoritarianism together.

As well as securing energy independence from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Ms Truss highlighted how her own plans for lower taxes in Britain - for individuals and corporations - were aimed at winning a “new era of strategic competition.”

“We want people to keep more of the money they earn, so they can have more control of their own lives and contribute to the future,” Ms Truss told the annual gathering of world leaders.

“We’re reforming our economy to get Britain moving and we want to work with our allies so we can all move forward together,” she said.

“The free world needs this economic strength and resilience to push back against authoritarian aggression and win this new era of strategic competition.”

Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building

(PA)
Stuti Mishra22 September 2022 06:17
Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK politics on 22 September 2022. Stay tuned for the latest!

Stuti Mishra22 September 2022 05:33

