✕ Close Liz Truss thanks Joe Biden for support during death of Queen Elizabeth

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prime minister Liz Truss held her first meeting with US president Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, where the two discussed the “priority” of preserving peace in the Northern Ireland protocol.

“We both are committed to protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. I’m looking forward to hearing what’s on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate,” Mr Biden told Ms Truss ahead of their talks.

Ms Truss told him: “And of course, I’m looking forward to discussing the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and how we make sure that’s upheld into the future.”

Threats by the UK to override parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol have caused tensions between Britain and Washington.

Ms Truss’s spokesperson said she and Mr Biden only had a “short discussion” about Northern Ireland as part of a wide-ranging conversation dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Ms Truss told the president the UK and the US were “steadfast allies” as she thanked him for his support following the death of the Queen.