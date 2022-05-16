Liz Truss accused of turning back on world’s poorest with new ‘aid for trade’ plan

Liz Truss has unveiled a major shake-up to link overseas aid to expanding trade, triggering accusations the UK is turning its back on the world’s poorest.

Britain will also direct more of its shrunken aid pot to bilateral projects, rather than through international bodies – prompting fears that it will be slower to arrive after emergencies.

The foreign secretary is arguing that “trade helps countries to grow their economies, raise incomes, create jobs and lift themselves out of poverty”.

But Sarah Champion, the chair of the Commons international development committee, attacked a “depressing” intention to copy China’s much-criticised “aid for trade” approach.

“I fear that adds up to a double whammy against the global poor,” she said, of the long-delayed ‘Strategy for International Development’.

“Aid for trade is dangerous. It can distort the core, legally-stipulated purpose of our assistance - which is to support the poorest and most vulnerable whether in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa or in Ukraine.

“Supporting the poorest in the world should not be conditional on a trade deal or agreeing to investment partnerships.”

The 32-page document mentions trade on no fewer than 27 occasions – three times the 9 mentions of poverty.

And it warns that the aid spending will only return to 0.7 per cent of national income – after Boris Johnson broke a manifesto pledge to slash it to 0.5 per cent – “once the fiscal situation allows”.

more follows