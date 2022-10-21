Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss will be able to claim up to £115,000 from the taxpayer per annum despite having the shortest tenure of any British prime minister in history.

The outgoing Conservative leader can claim the money from the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), which was introduced to assist former prime ministers still active in public life. According to government guidance, payments are made only “to meet the actual cost of continuing to fulfil public duties.”

The allowance was arranged in the wake of the resignation of Margaret Thatcher in 1990, and announced by her predecessor, John Major, in March the following year.

Former prime ministers have claimed back millions since the genesis of the scheme for office and secretarial costs as a result of “their special position in public life.”

Following her resignation earlier today, Ms Truss will join the six other living former PMs entitled to claim money through the allowance scheme – a potential combined cost of more than £800,000 to the taxpayer.

In addition to this already significant sum, claimants are also able to claim a pension allowance to contribute towards their staff pension costs capped at 10 per cent of the PCDA.

This chart created by Statista for The Independent shows the UK’s shortest-serving prime ministers (Statista/The Independent)

As it stands, the PCDA limit, originally set to align with the staffing allowance for MPs’ offices, is set at £115,000, and has remained as such since 2011. The limit is, however, reviewed annually by the incumbent prime minister annually.

Ms Truss survived just 45 days in No 10, consigning herself to the history books as the country’s shortest serving prime minister.

Announcing her decision at the Downing Street lecturn on Thursday afternoon, Ms Truss confirmed there will be another leadership election to be completed within the next week.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, visited the prime minister on Thursday morning, before she tendered her resignation to King Charles III.

Reports suggest the guidlines as to how Conservative MPs will next week elect the third prime minister of the year will be announced later this afternoon.

Ms Truss’ leadership rival Rishi Sunak, former PM Boris Johnson and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt are among those touted to replace the outgoing Tory party leader.

The Independent has been campaigning for a general election this week, since it became apparent that Ms Truss could no longer hold the confidence of her party.

Our appeal was today echoed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called for an immediate national ballot, saying the Conservative Party had shown it no longer had a mandate to govern the country.