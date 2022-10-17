Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liz Truss accused of ‘hiding away’ after sending Penny Mordaunt to face MPs in her place

‘The lady’s not for turning up’: Starmer mocks no-show PM

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 17 October 2022 16:00
Comments
'The lady's not for turning up': Starmer hits out at Truss for dodging Commons

Prime minister Liz Truss was today accused of “hiding away” from scrutiny after she dodged questions in the House of Commons, sending Penny Mordaunt in her place.

There was loud and derisive laughter from Labour benches as Ms Mordaunt told MPs that the prime minister could not turn up to answer an urgent question on the economic crisis resulting from her botched mini-Budget because she was “detained on urgent business”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that Ms Truss should be showing leadership at this time, but told MPs: “The lady’s not for turning up.”

Sir Keir thanked Ms Mordaunt for answering a question addressed to the PM, joking: “I guess under this Tory government, everybody gets to be prime minister for 15 minutes.”

The Labour leader added: “It’s time for leaders to lead. But where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow. The lady is not for turning – up.”

Recommended

Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the Commons after Ms Mordaunt appeared at the despatch box in the PM’s place.

And there was laughter from the Labour benches as the Commons Leader said: “With apologies to the Leader of the Opposition and the House, the PM is detained on urgent business… and I’m afraid you’ll have to make do with me.”

But Ms Mordaunt gave the jeers short shrift, telling MPs: “I think in terms of the opposition’s performance, I think Larry the cat could give them a run for their money.”

Mordaunt claims Larry the cat would perform better in government than Labour.mp4

Sir Keir said that Ms Truss no longer has a mandate, and had left a “vacuum” instead of leadership at the top of government.

He told the Commons: “Now is a time for consistent messaging. But what do we get?

“A prime minister saying absolutely no spending reductions, a chancellor saying there will be cuts. A prime minister saying she’s in charge, a chancellor who thinks he’s the CEO and she’s just the chair.

“How can Britain get the stability it needs when all the government offers is grotesque chaos? How can Britain get the stability it needs, when instead of leadership we have this utter vacuum?

Recommended

“How can Britain get the stability it needs when the prime minister has no mandate from her party and no mandate from the country?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in