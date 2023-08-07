Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least two people are said to have declined honours from Liz Truss, with one apparently deciding it would be “humiliating” to receive an award from the shortest-ever serving prime minister.

The former Tory leader, who spent only six weeks at No 10, is believed to have a resignation honours list of 14 names being considered by the House of Lords appointments commission.

Ms Truss had nominated at least 16 people for peerages and gongs – but two have turned them down, according to The Times.

One source told the newspaper they felt an honour from Ms Truss would be “humiliating”, while another potential recipient said they did not deserve it.

The list of 14 Truss allies, if accepted by the Lords’ authorities, would amount to an honour for every three-and-a-half of her 49 days at Downing Street.

Those nominated for a peerage by Ms Truss reportedly include Tory donor Sir Jon Moynihan, who gave £20,000 to her leadership campaign, and Mark Littlewood – the outgoing boss of the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

Matthew Elliott, who led the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum in 2016, and Ms Truss’s former deputy chief of staff Ruth Porter are also said to be in line to enter the Lords.

Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, boasting more than 40 names, was approved in June despite a series of controversies.

Mr Johnson’s list was mired in scandal and saw him accused of “cronyism” – mostly notably in the attempt to push through a peerage for staunch ally Nadine Dorries.

The former culture secretary promised to quit her seat in fury over her failure to gain a peerage, alleging that “posh boy” Rishi Sunak had blocked the honour, a claim denied by No 10.

Mr Johnson also raised eyebrows by handing a peerage to 29-year-old former adviser Charlotte Owen. It was claimed that her role at No 10 had been exaggerated as she was described as “extraordinarily junior”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to scrap the current House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber of “nations and regions”.

But Sir Keir is said to be drawing up plans to appoint dozens of Labour peers to stop his legislative agenda from being frustrated.