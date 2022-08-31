Truss ready to scrap smart motorways and look at making speed limits advisory
Experiment on roads ‘hasn’t worked’, says frontrunner for prime minister
Liz Truss has said she would scrap smart motorways and is ready to consider ending compulsory speed limits on these roads if she becomes prime minister as expected next week.
The foreign secretary made the surprise comments in response to a question from a Conservative member at the party’s final hustings event of the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader.
Smart motorways, which include variable speed limits and the use of hard shoulders as carriageways at busy times, are a highly controversial issue with many Tory members after claims that they increase the risk of accidents.
A Conservative member of the audience at the Wembley hustings, identified only as David, told Ms Truss: “Smart motorways kill. They also cause long delays because they close lanes off when there’s a breakdown, which is a problem for people who have to drive as part of their job.
“They also often impose very low speed limits – mandatory ones - much lower than necessary.
“So will you restore hard shoulders to all motorways and, in the meantime, will you change the speed limit from mandatary to advisory to allow drivers to make their own judgments on what is a safe speed, rather than having some overcautious man in a remote box decide the speed limit for them”
Ms Truss replied: “I agree with you. I absolutely think that we need to review them and stop them if they’re not working as soon as possible. All the evidence I have agrees with the point you’re making on smart motorways.
“On speed limits, I’d be prepared to look at that. I can’t give you a precise answer on that point. But I do believe that the smart motorways experiment hasn’t worked.”
Asked by moderator Nick Ferrari, of LBC radio, if she would “stop smart motorways”, Ms Truss replied simply: “Yes.”
