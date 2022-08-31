Queen to remain in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new prime minister

Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland for her audience with Boris Johnson and the new incoming prime minister.

The 96-year-old monarch has traditionally met with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

This year, the audience will be held at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been going head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson, with the winner of the Conservative Party leadership race due to be announced on Monday, 5 September.

