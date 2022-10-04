Liz Truss refuses to rule out more U-turns as rebellion over benefits cuts grows

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has sidestepped questions about further U-turns as she faces a growing rebellion within her own party against potential benefits cuts.

Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt broke ranks to call for payments to rise in line with soaring inflation as backbenchers warned the prime minister she would struggle to get the move through parliament.

Unlike the previous government, Ms Truss has refused to confirm her plan for benefits, meaning some of the poorest households could face a real-terms cut in their income.

A day after rebels forced her to backtrack on plans to give the richest a tax cuts, critics now have a battle over benefits in their sights.

In an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Ms Truss was pressed a number of times on future about turns. Asked if there would be further U-turns on the mini- budget, she said she was determined to press ahead with her plan for economic growth, leading the host to accuse her of not answering the question.

Asked if she could rule out further U-turns, she said it was important to “listen to people and we bring the country with us”, but did not say one way or another.

Ms Truss also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme her government had to be fiscally responsible. "We are going to have to make decisions about how we bring down debt as a proportion of GDP in the medium term,” she said.

"I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable; in fact, in addition to the energy price guarantee we’re also providing an extra £1,200 to the poorest households.

"So we have to look at these issues in the round, we have to be fiscally responsible."