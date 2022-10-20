Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservative Party is scrambling to find a replacement for Liz Truss, who will become their third leader and the UK’s third prime minister in two months.

That person is due to begin their job by a week on Friday, under plans laid out by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee.

Here The Independent takes a look at the timetable of how the new PM will be voted in:

Now : Nominations for the next leader open.

: Nominations for the next leader open. Monday 2pm: Nominations close. Candidates must have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be in the ballot, so at most there could be three candidates.

Nominations close. Candidates must have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be in the ballot, so at most there could be three candidates. Monday 3.30 pm - 5.30pm: First round of voting by Conservative MPs

First round of voting by Conservative MPs Monday 6pm: Result of ballot announced. If there are three candidates, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated.

Result of ballot announced. If there are three candidates, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated. Monday 6.30pm - 8.30pm: An “indicative” ballot is held if two candidates remain.

An “indicative” ballot is held if two candidates remain. Monday 9pm: Result of any second ballot announced. The loser of the “indicative” vote may drop out, in which case a new leader emerges without the involvement of party members.

Result of any second ballot announced. The loser of the “indicative” vote may drop out, in which case a new leader emerges without the involvement of party members. Tuesday to Friday: If two candidates remain, party members across the UK will vote online.

If two candidates remain, party members across the UK will vote online. Friday October 28, 11am: Members ballot closes.

Members ballot closes. Friday October 28, later: Result announced.

Tory party chairman Jake Berry said Conservative headquarters would work with broadcasters to arrange one broadcast event so that members can hear from the final two candidates before they voted.

The hope is the new leader will be in place in time for a crucial financial statement by chancellor Jeremy Hunt on 3 October.

The swift decision is unlike the last Tory leadership race, which dragged on over the summer, involving a long series of televised hustings, followed by live regional events at which Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak set out their ambitions.

Sir Graham said of the 100-vote target: “We fixed a high threshold but a threshold that should be achievable by any serious candidate who has a prospect of going through.”