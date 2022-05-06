Election results ‘massive turning point’ for Labour, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed last night’s local election results as a “massive turning point” for the Labour party.

Labour was celebrating the capture of Tory flagships Wandsworth, Westminster and Barnet in London, as well as victories in Southampton and the new Cumberland Council.

But there was little sign of a significant breakthrough in the key Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North lost to Conservatives in 2019, which Starmer must win back to stand any chance of entering 10 Downing Street at the next election.

Polling guru Professor John Curtice said the results left Starmer with “an awful lot of work to do” to make Labour the largest party in parliament.

With counting completed overnight in 71 out of 200 councils, Labour had gained 91 councillors, as Tories lost 132.

Labour sources described victories in London “crown jewel” councils which have been in Tory hands for decades as “monumental” and said that the capture of Barnet was a welcome sign that the party was rebuilding bridges with the Jewish community.

Speaking during an early-morning visit to Barnet, Starmer said: “This is a massive turning point for the Labour Party from the depths of 2019. We’re back on track now for the general election, showing the hard change that we have done in the last two years. What a difference it has made.”

But leading elections analyst Robert Hayward said: “This is a turning point, but it does not guarantee Labour majoritry in government next election.

“Local elections in mid-term should show the main opposition party n a very strong position. It doesn’t. It shows them in a good position.”

Sir Keir pointed to sweeping success on the new Cumberland Council, where Labour took 30 seats to 7 for the Conservatives in an area where three local MPs are Tories. It also regained control of Southampton City Council, home to a marginal Tory seat.

Party analysts calculated that Labour would have gained 16 Leave-voting seats in the Midlands and North on the basis of aggregate vote share in last night’s results – Carlisle, Copeland, Great Grimsby, Hartlepool, Ipswich, Leigh, Lincoln, Peterborough, Stevenage, Thurrock, West Bromwich East, Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South West, Worcester and Workington.

Labour national campaigner co-ordinator Shabana Mahmood said: “After the disastrous results of 2019, these early results are showing the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership. Labour is making headway in England, Scotland and Wales, taking over key Conservative councils and winning in vital parliamentary battlegrounds across the country.

“Voters have put their trust in the change Keir Starmer’s Labour represents."

But one Conservative source pointed to former Labour heartland areas like Tyneside, Hartlepool, Nuneaton, Sandwell and Amber Valley, where they said Starmer had failed to make the headway he would need for general election victory.;

“There are more Nuneatons than Westminsters out there,” said one.

Conservative co-chair Oliver Dowden acknowledged that the loss of councils in London was a disappointment, but added: “It’s a mixed picture, because if you look elsewhere, whether that’s in Hartlepool or Nuneaton or Thurrock, we’ve actually made gains.

“I think if you take the whole picture of this, it really doesn’t demonstrate that Labour has the momentum to form the next government.”

Prof Curtice, of Strathclyde University, said he believed that privately Labour would be “somewhat disappointed” at the results so far, which showed it up by around a point compared to 2018 in London, but doing a little bit worse than four years ago outside the capital.

”I think they would have wanted to have clearly registered that their vote was up on what it was four years ago,” he said.

“Labour has certainly made progress as compared with last year, but last year was a very poor performance – four points up on last year was not exactly surprising.

“This is certainly not a local election performance that in any sense indicates a party that is on course for winning a general election with an overall majority. Indeed, I’m not sure whether you could even say that at this point it’s guaranteed, or necessarily on course, even to be the largest part of the next party in the next parliament. There is still an awful lot of work for Labour to do, not least perhaps in more Leave-voting England.”