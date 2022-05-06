UK election results - live: Tories lose Wandsworth as councillors turn on Boris Johnson
Council election candidates ask not to be punished for ‘mistakes made in Westminster’
Votes are being counted overnight in the UK’s local elections, with the Tories bracing themselves for the loss of some key council seats.
But with results starting to come in after midnight, it was Labour who lost out in the first significant change of control on Friday morning, losing Hull to the Lib Dems.
Significant Conservative losses are expected to follow — Wandsworth, which has been in control of the Conservatives for more than 40 years, is among the London boroughs expected to fall to Labour.
The losses have prompted Conservative local leaders to call upon Boris Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror.”
Outside of London, it is looking like a good night for the Lib Dems. After their Hull victory, Baroness Kramer said it was “a community that in a sense has been taken for granted frankly by both Labour and Conservatives”.
And meanwhile, Labour took control of the newly created Cumberland council, a strong result in an area that has three Conservative MPs.
Counting to begin in Northern Ireland
The vote count will begin later this morning after the fresh election to the Stormont Assembly.
Counting will take place at three centres from 8am, with the first of the 90 MLAs expected to be returned by Friday afternoon and the count likely to continue into Saturday. About 239 candidates are competing across 18 five-seater constituencies.
An indicative voter turn out of around 54 per cent was given by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland at 9pm on Thursday, though the final figure has not yet been confirmed.
Conservatives fear losing Westminster
The Conservatives are increasingly pessimistic about the situation in Westminster, a council they have run since its creation in 1964.
“We will lose it,” a senior Tory source said.
Tories lose Wandsworth to Labour
In a major defeat, the Conservatives have lost control of south London’s Wandsworth to Labour.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party gained 5 seats from the Tories, which had held power in the council since 1978.
“Boris Johnson losing Wandsworth is monumental. This was the Tories’ jewel in the crown,” a Labour source said as the results were set to be confirmed.
It turned blue in 1978, a year before Margaret Thatcher’s election as prime minister and was reputedly her favourite council, renowned for its low taxes.
Labour needs ‘real clarity’ on national policy
Salford’s Labour mayor Paul Dennet said that his party requires “real clarity on what national policy is to enable us to bolster what we are trying to do locally”.
“Disappointed” after Labour lost three seats in the city council elections, he said: “What we need to do is learn from residents and communities about what issues and concerns they have.
“There is a lot going on, we have years and years of austerity and we’re facing a cost-of-living crisis.
“When we’re doorknocking we see people are really frustrated at the moment with the political system.”
Labour remains in overall control of the council, which had a third of its seats up for election this year.
Labour is confident of winning Wandsworth from the Tories.
A Labour source said: “Boris Johnson losing Wandsworth is monumental. This was the Tories’ jewel in the crown.
“Voters in Wandsworth have put their trust in the change Keir Starmer’s Labour represents.”
Conservative lose Worcester majority to no overall control
The Conservatives have suffered another major loss in Worcester, with no party managing to hold a majority of the council.
After the Conservatives lost three seats, they are now set to have a similar number to Labour. Greens leader Louis Stephen, whose party has six seats, has offered to work with the two major parties.
Conservatives have lost 53 council seats so far
Early results show the Conservative Party have suffered a net loss of 53 council seats so far, while Labour gained 1 seat and the Liberal Democrats 27 seats.
The ballot, the first major electoral test for Boris Johnson since he became the prime minister, will offer the most important snapshot of public opinion since the Conservative Party won its biggest majority in more than 30 years in the 2019 general election.
“These results are confirming that the Conservatives have suffered something of a rebuff from the electorate,” said polling guru John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde.
Local Conservative demands ouster of Johnson, raising ‘integrity issue’
The Conservative leader of Carlisle City Council, John Mallinson, has said the prime minister should go following the defeat suffered in Cumberland.
He told the BBC that he “lost some very good colleagues” in the election for Cumberland, a newly created council, and found it “difficult to drag the debate back to local issues” while campaigning because of Partygate and the cost-of-living crisis.
“I don’t think it was helping to get comments from people like George Eustice talking about people using value brands to ease their shopping bills. That just seems to have come over very patronising,” he said.
Asked if he thought Conservative MPs should oust the prime minister, Mr Mallinson said: “That would be my preference, yes.”
Local Conservatives ask PM to ‘take a good, strong look in the mirror’
One local Tory has called on Boris Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror” amid the council seat losses in his area.
Leader of Portsmouth City Council’s Conservative group Simon Bosher told the BBC: “I have to say the results have been extremely disappointing, not totally unexpected I have to say. We have actually lost some very good working community councillors this evening.
“Personally I think those in power in Westminster really do need to take a good, hard look in the mirror because it is the rank and file grassroots members they rely on that are actually losing their seats tonight and it is pretty disappointing across the board.”
Latest elections scoreboard
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies