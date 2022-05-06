✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘out of touch’ over cost of living crisis, says Keir Starmer

Votes are being counted overnight in the UK’s local elections, with the Tories bracing themselves for the loss of some key council seats.

But with results starting to come in after midnight, it was Labour who lost out in the first significant change of control on Friday morning, losing Hull to the Lib Dems.

Significant Conservative losses are expected to follow — Wandsworth, which has been in control of the Conservatives for more than 40 years, is among the London boroughs expected to fall to Labour.

The losses have prompted Conservative local leaders to call upon Boris Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror.”

Outside of London, it is looking like a good night for the Lib Dems. After their Hull victory, Baroness Kramer said it was “a community that in a sense has been taken for granted frankly by both Labour and Conservatives”.

And meanwhile, Labour took control of the newly created Cumberland council, a strong result in an area that has three Conservative MPs.