Israel is "making the decision to act" in response to Saturday's attack by Iran, the Foreign Secretary has said on a visit to the country for talks with its leaders.

Lord Cameron called on Tel Aviv to respond in a way that will do ‘as little to escalate this” as possible.

He travelled to Israel late on Tuesday to discuss its response to the barrage of drones and missiles.

The UK and other countries have led calls for restraint in retaliation.

Rishi Sunak delivered a similar message to Mr Netanyahu in a phone call on Tuesday, saying it was "time for calm heads to prevail".

However, speaking to broadcasters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary said Israel appeared to be preparing to act.

He said: "It is right to have made our views clear about what should happen next, but it is clear the Israelis are making the decision to act.

"We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible and in a way that, as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough."