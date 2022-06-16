Lord Geidt resigned as Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser over plan to ‘deliberately breach ministerial code’
‘I can have no part in this’: Adviser protests he was put in an ’impossible and odious’ position
Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser quit over a No 10 plan that risked a “deliberate breach the ministerial code”, his resignation letter reveals.
However, Christopher Geidt’s letter fails to fully lift the lid on the controversy – which Downing Street described as a “commercially sensitive matter in the national interest”.
In a stinging letter – which the government first attempted to suppress – Lord Geidt says he was put in an “impossible and odious” position by the request to advise on the plan.
“This would make a mockery not only of respect for the Code, but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s Ministers. I can have no part in this,” he has written.
In his reply, Mr Johnson hints the issue concerns steel tariffs, being connected with the new post-Brexit trade remedies authority and the need to protect a crucial industry from damage.
The move would potentially breach “obligations” with the World Trade Organisation, the reply acknowledges.
Lord Geidt’s letter adds: “The idea that a Prime Minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront.
“A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the Code to suit a political end.”
