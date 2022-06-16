✕ Close Human rights expert explains what stopped the first Rwanda flight

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has announced his resignation, in a move which No 10 claimed came as a “surprise” and “mystery” to the prime minister.

Lord Christopher Geidt said it was “with regret” that he would be departing from his role but felt it was the “right thing to do”.

The day before, he had told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest the PM broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws in the Partygate scandal.

He also said he was left “frustrated” by Mr Johnson’s response to the Sue Gray report into parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions and failed to deny previous reports he had threatened to resign over it.

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser,” he told a Commons committee on Tuesday.

A No 10 source told PA news agency Mr Johnson was “surprised” by his departure announced on Wednesday. “This is a mystery to the PM,” they added.