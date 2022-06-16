Boris Johnson news — live: Lord Geidt resignation 'surprise and mystery to PM'
PM’s ethics chief says it is the ‘right thing’ to leave his post after Partygate scandal
Human rights expert explains what stopped the first Rwanda flight
Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has announced his resignation, in a move which No 10 claimed came as a “surprise” and “mystery” to the prime minister.
Lord Christopher Geidt said it was “with regret” that he would be departing from his role but felt it was the “right thing to do”.
The day before, he had told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest the PM broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws in the Partygate scandal.
He also said he was left “frustrated” by Mr Johnson’s response to the Sue Gray report into parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions and failed to deny previous reports he had threatened to resign over it.
“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser,” he told a Commons committee on Tuesday.
A No 10 source told PA news agency Mr Johnson was “surprised” by his departure announced on Wednesday. “This is a mystery to the PM,” they added.
Calls for resignation letter to be made public
Labour MPs want to see his resignation letter in full.
They are caling for the government to publish it:
Lord Geidt resignation statement
The government announced the resignation last night.
It shared a statement from Lord Geidt, which simply said: “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.”
Lord Geidt resigns over Partygate disagreement
Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has quit following disagreements over Partygate, Andrew Woodcock reports.
The shock resignation thrusts the prime minister back into crisis, after he last week won a vote of confidence in his position among Tory MPs.
Full story:
New crisis for Boris Johnson as ethics adviser quits
Calls for prime minister to quit after second custodian of ministerial code stands down
Reaction to cancellation of first Rwanda deportation flight features on the front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by the sudden resignation of the prime minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt and reactions on the cancellation of the first Rwanda deportation flight.
The Independent carries first-hand accounts from some of those who were aboard the cancelled flight.
The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report Mr Geidt had been “frustrated” with Boris Johnson’s response to the partygate investigations, and described resignation as a “last resort” that “sends a critical signal into the public domain”.
Check out more front pages here:
What the papers say – June 16
Further reaction to the cancellation of the first Rwanda deportation flight features on the front pages.
ICYMI: UK rescued 444 migrants from the English Channel crossing as Rwanda deportation flight cancelled
More than 440 people were found trying to cross the English Channel on the same day as the UK’s first scheduled deportation flight to Rwanda.
This was the highest number to make an attempt on the same day in two months.
It came as the UK attempted to start deporting asylum seekers arriving in the UK on unofficial routes - such as on small boats across the Channel - to Rwanda.
Zoe Tidman has more:
UK rescued 444 migrants from Channel crossing as Rwanda deportation flight cancelled
It is the highest number since mid-April
Speaker censures Boris Johnson for claiming Labour ‘supports people traffickers’
Boris Johnson was censured by the speaker during PMQs on Wednesday after bizarrely claiming that Labour was “on the side of people traffickers”.
Mr Johnson made the claim because Labour has criticised his policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. Opposition leader Keir Starmer has criticised the move on the grounds of cost and practicality.
During an exchange with the Labour leader Mr Johnson responded to heckling by telling MPs: “They’re on the side of the people traffickers who would risk people’s lives at sea and we are on the side of people who come here safely and legally.”
Here’s more from Jon Stone:
Speaker censures Boris Johnson for claiming Labour ‘supports people traffickers’
Dame Rosie Winterton says prime minister must be more respectful
Boris Johnson can’t ignore the delicate balance required over Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement
The challenge to the UK’s legal standing in relation to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and its court, after the Rwanda plan fiasco, was made before anyone appeared to have told the PM that the ECHR underpins the Good Friday Agreement, writes Sean O’Grady.
The PM proposes to make as-yet-unspecified changes to the law to permit the forcible removal of refugees to Africa.
Read more:
Analysis: The PM can’t ignore the complications of the Northern Ireland protocol
Britain's withdrawal from the EU, the European Convention on Human Rights and the GFA form an unstable triangle, writes Sean O'Grady
Priti Patel accused of wasting millions on Rwanda flights
Priti Patel has been accused of wasting millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a political stunt, after plans to deport seven asylum seekers to Rwanda were blocked on Tuesday night, writes Andrew Woodcock.
The aborted flight to the east African country is believed to have cost up to £500,000, on top of an upfront payment of £120m paid to the government in Kigali as part of a “migration and economic development partnership” signed by the home secretary in April.
Government officials insisted that planning was already under way for another flight, but legal experts said it was unlikely any plane would take off before the conclusion of a judicial review next month. Defeat in the courts could mean that no migrants are ever sent to Rwanda.
Read more:
Priti Patel accused of wasting millions on Rwanda deportation plan
‘Gimmick’ designed to allow government to pick fights, says Yvette Cooper
Boris Johnson warned his threat to quit human rights treaty risks stability in Northern Ireland
Boris Johnson has been warned he risks destabilising Northern Ireland if he follows through on a threat to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights in response to a court ruling which thwarted his efforts to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday (Andrew Woodcock writes).
After the prime minister said he may have to “change some laws” to ensure the flights go ahead, Downing Street today confirmed that ECHR withdrawal is one of a number of options under consideration.
The news was greeted with horror in Belfast and Dublin, as convention membership is a fundamental element of the Good Friday Agreement which brought an end to the Troubles in 1998.
Withdrawal would make the UK the only non-signatories in Europe other than Belarus, whose application to join the Council of Europe has been blocked over its failure to meet democratic standards, and Russia, which pulled out following the invasion of Ukraine.
PM warned his threat to quit human rights treaty risks stability in Northern Ireland
All European states except Russia and Belarus are signatories to the convention drawn up after the Second World War
‘Like I was going to be executed’: On board the failed Rwanda deportation flight
Taken from cells, restrained by harnesses and made to board a plane, only to be granted a last-minute reprieve by European judges. The asylum seekers that Boris Johnson wants to send to central Africa tell May Bulman and Bel Trew their harrowing stories:
On board the failed Rwanda deportation flight
Special Report: Taken from cells, restrained by harnesses and made to board a plane, only to be granted a last-minute reprieve by European judges. The asylum seekers that Boris Johnson wants to send to central Africa tell May Bulman and Bel Trew their harrowing stories
