Transport secretary Louise Haigh says a major breakthrough has been reached in the ongoing rail disputes as ASLEF union bosses agree to recommend a new pay proposal to their members.

However, just 48 hours later ASLEF announced a fresh round of strike action, separate to the proposed deal, raising concerns that the pay agreement has failed to solve the issue of walkouts that have caused chaos across the country’s rail network.

It had been hoped that the pay deal marked a major turning point in the dispute which has lasted two years and seen numerous strikes held across the country.

The offer made is for a backdated pay rise of 5 per cent in 2022/23, 4.75 this year and 4.5 next year. Labour has indicated they would be more willing to negotiate pay rises with public sector working, marking a major shift from the previous Conservative government.

Sir Keir Starmer and Transport Secretary Louise Haigh (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

“When I took this job, I said I wanted to move fast and fix things – starting by bringing an end to rail strikes,” Ms Haigh said earlier this week. “Finally the end is in sight.

“If accepted, this offer would finally bring an end to this long-running dispute and allow us to move forward by driving up performance for passengers with the biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation.”

In July, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced all public sector workers can expect a pay rise of 5 to 6 per cent this year.

Who is Louise Haigh?

The Secretary of State for Transport arriving at her new office in Westminster ( Department for Transport )

Ms Haigh first entered parliament in 2015, having been elected to a seat in her native Sheffield. After leaving the University of Nottingham, she worked as a youth worker and then political researcher for now-fellow minister Lisa Nandy. She was also at one point a union official and shop steward for Unite.

After entering parliament, Ms Haigh has been outspoken about women’s rights and financial justice. She campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union in 2016.

She held two junior shadow cabinet positions under previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn before being given the Northern Ireland and finally transport brief by Keir Starmer.

As transport secretary, she has outlined her plans to deliver Labour’s promise to renationalise Britain’s railways. It will mark the first time they are brought into public ownership since being sold 31 years ago.

She also said she wanted to end the ongoing rail disputes and was willing to work with trade unions to find an agreement.