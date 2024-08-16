Train strikes on LNER every weekend for three months, Aslef announces

Support truly

Fresh train strikes have been announced, breaking a peace agreement between the train drivers’ union, Aslef, and the rail industry that lasted less than 48 hours.

Members working for LNER – the government-owned train operator on the East Coast main line – will walk out at weekends from 31 August to 10 November.

The union says the 22 days of planned strikes are in response to “bullying by management and persistent breaking of agreements by the company”.

It is unrelated to the pay dispute that saw three years of strikes by train drivers across England.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position. We would much rather not be here.

“But the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith.

“When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t. And we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.”

LNER is the main operator between London King's Cross, Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland. Previous strikes by train drivers have seen about 40 per cent of the normal service running on the core line from London via York and Newcastle to Edinburgh.

Passengers can switch to “open-access” operators – Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains – on many routes, or use Avanti West Coast from London Euston to Edinburgh.

On Wednesday Aslef and the government announced a settlement to the three-year pay dispute. At the time the transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “When I took this job, I said I wanted to move fast and fix things – starting by bringing an end to rail strikes.”

Train drivers will start voting on the national pay offer on 28 August, with a large majority expected to approve the deal.

The Independent has asked the Department for Transport and LNER for comment.