Peer says he did not report wife’s credit card as stolen as thief spent less than her

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former police chief has said he did not report his wife’s stolen credit card, because the thief spent less than she did.

With a deadpan delivery, Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate left the chamber unsure whether he was joking or not as he recalled the incident in the House of Lords.

The non-affiliated peer said: “My wife, on one of her rare visits to London, had her credit card stolen.

“And I monitored the use of the card and I have to say I didn’t report it to the police, because the thief was spending less than she was.”

Peers across the House erupted into laughter at his comment.

Treasury minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton responded: “I think, in these circumstances, one should always report these matters to the police.”

Lord Mackenzie is a former chief superintendent in Durham and was also the president of the Police Superintendents Association for three years.