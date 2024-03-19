Peer says he did not report wife’s credit card as stolen as thief spent less than her
Peers across the House of Lords erupted into laughter at his comment
A former police chief has said he did not report his wife’s stolen credit card, because the thief spent less than she did.
With a deadpan delivery, Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate left the chamber unsure whether he was joking or not as he recalled the incident in the House of Lords.
The non-affiliated peer said: “My wife, on one of her rare visits to London, had her credit card stolen.
“And I monitored the use of the card and I have to say I didn’t report it to the police, because the thief was spending less than she was.”
Peers across the House erupted into laughter at his comment.
Treasury minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton responded: “I think, in these circumstances, one should always report these matters to the police.”
Lord Mackenzie is a former chief superintendent in Durham and was also the president of the Police Superintendents Association for three years.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies