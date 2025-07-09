Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The loan of the Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum is meant to symbolise the “close and deepening” relationship between the UK and France.

But it is also an uncomfortable reminder that small boats crossing the Channel is not a new problem, and it can end up leaving one in the eye for the leader in England.

Leaders coming from France have their own agenda, even if the entente is a great deal more cordial now than in the days of William the Conqueror.

The impressive speech by President Emmanuel Macron in his second language for more than half an hour to a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday was full of warm words and a desire, in particular, to unpick Brexit.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales looks on as King Charles and Emmanuel Macron toast at the state banquet ( Getty )

“Let’s not make the Channel any wider,” he said, urging a lack of economic deviation, encouraging a version of a youth mobility scheme and offering a vision of Britain and France shouldering the defence of the European continent.

The pleasantries and the warmth of the relationship between Macron and King Charles have raised hopes for Keir Starmer that this first state visit by a European leader since Brexit will bear fruit.

But when the pair are behind closed doors in Downing Street, the real business will not be so easy.

Top of the list of items will be stopping the small boats.

While Macron mentioned “the closest ever cooperation” in stopping the crossings in his address in Parliament’s Royal Gallery, there was something missing. That was Sir Keir’s “one in, one out deal”, the only realistic way of stopping the boats.

The conclusion drawn after several failed policies in recent years is that if irregular migrants know they will not be returned to France then there is little deterrent.

The trouble is that before Starmer, former prime minister Rishi Sunak had the same conversation with President Macron and made the same arguments. He is still resisting the plan partly because of domestic politics, with the hard-right Marine Le Pen’s National Rally ready to pounce, but also because migration control is an EU matter and other member states object.

open image in gallery Death of King Harold ( Getty/iStock )

As was evidenced by defence secretary John Healey’s recent comments, there is clearly frustration in the UK government over the perceived lack of action by the French authorities who have been funded with £500m of British taxpayer cash.

It may not be entirely coincidental that the French police were filmed puncturing boats just as Macron prepared to arrive for his state visit.

There will be more on the agenda as well, though, where British and French interests diverge.

While Macron wants the UK and France to shoulder the burden of the defence of Europe, he is still opposing the UK joining the EU defence procurement fund and trying to exclude British businesses.

Before the Brexit reset agreement the defence of Europe was considered secondary to fish in French priorities.

While these are likely to be the main disagreements there will be a largely shared agenda on security, improving trade and perhaps most of all on the “coalition of the willing” for Ukraine.

Starmer has had a lot of criticism for his handling of domestic policy, but has proven himself in the last year to be an adept and able diplomat who has won respect from Macron and other world leaders.

Even so, as he contemplated bringing the Bayeux Tapestry to London, Sir Keir may be left wishing that the French leader of 2025 could be a little bit more helpful on the issue of small boats.