John Major urges Jeremy Hunt to prioritise defence spending over tax cuts in Budget

Former prime minister Sir John Major has called on Jeremy Hunt to prioritise extra spending on defence over tax cuts in Budget.

The extraordinary intervention by the former Conservative leader lays down a challenge to the chancellor just days before he unveils his plans.

Mr Hunt is set to defy calls to give the Ministry of Defence more money at the same time as he uses tax cuts to try to woo voters before the election.

But Sir John said more money “must” go to the Armed Forces in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Asked whether defence spending should be Mr Hunt’s priority, he said: “That would be my choice. We face a real difficulty, both with defence and some public services. Usually when defence spending increases, it is because a threat is evident. There is a threat that is evident.”

Britain would “be making a mistake over the next few years if we turn away from the necessary expenditure that must go into the armed forces,” he added during a discussion at the Global Soft Power Summit in Westminster on Thursday.

His comments echo calls from other senior Tories for more cash for defence.

Ex-defence secretary Ben Wallace said the UK needed more cash for defence “or we will not be ‘match-fit’ for the conflicts to come.”

Commons Leader and former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt told Mr Hunt this week that the government’s ‘first duty’ is to protect the UK.

John Major (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The UK currently spends just over 2 per cent of GDP on the defence budget. The government has said that it has an 'ambition' to increase that figure to 2.5 per cent in the longer term. However, it has refused to put a date on when that might be.

In response to the comments by the former prime minister a Treasury source said: “A growing economy means we can sustainably fund public services into the long term.”