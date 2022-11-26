Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man’s death at the Manston migrant processing centre may have been caused by diphtheria after an outbreak of the highly contagious bacterial infection, the Home Office has said.

Initial tests at a hospital near the centre in Kent, which has struggled with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative – but a follow-up PCR was positive.

The result indicates that “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”, a statement said, after dozens of cases were identified among asylum seekers earlier this month.

The man died in hospital on 19 November after he was believed to have entered the UK on a small boat coming across the English Channel seven days earlier.

The Manston facility has been at the centre of controversy since thousands of migrants were detained at the site – designed only to host people for up to 24 hours – for several weeks.

A government spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died and all those affected by this loss.”

The added: “Initial test results processed by a local hospital for an infectious disease were negative, but a follow-up PCR test was positive, indicating that diphtheria may be the cause of the illness. The coroner will conclude in due course.”

More than 4,000 asylum seekers had been held at the processing facility in Kent earlier this month despite its maximum capacity being only 1,600.

But the government announced earlier this week that the site was empty after thousands of migrants were moved into hotels.

The transfer of people into hotels has been helped by a lull in migrants crossing the English Channel, but calmer weather is expected to see the arrival of more asylum seekers at the site.

Detention Action and the PCS union have sent a pre-action legal letter to home secretary Suella Braverman on behalf of a woman held at Manston “beyond statutory time limits”.

They allege her detention was unlawful on the basis of “inhuman or degrading treatment” through poor conditions, violating detention policy, a lack of privacy and obstacles to communication with relatives and lawyers.

James Wilson, Detention Action deputy director, said potentially thousands of people “may be legally entitled to compensation for their mistreatment at Manston”.

Earlier in November, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed it was working with Home Office officials to vaccinate against diphtheria at Manston and provide antibiotics.

The UKHSA said it 39 cases of the infection had been found in asylum seekers in sites in England during 2022, describing accommodation centres as “high risk for infectious diseases”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick insisted earlier this month that those at Manston found to have diptheria had arrived in the UK already infected.

On 1 November he said reports of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies incidents at the centre had been “exaggerated”.

The government said it took the welfare of those in our care “extremely seriously” and are taking “all of the necessary steps” following the initial results of the man who died.

A spokesperson added: “We are offering diphtheria vaccinations to people at Manston, which has 24/7 health facilities and trained medical staff.”