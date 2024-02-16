Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron has denied wanting to lecture Americans after hard-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the foreign secretary could “kiss my a**”.

Ms Greene rebuked Lord Cameron after he called for the US Congress to grant aid to Ukraine, urging modern-day politicians not to “give in to tyrants” like Russia’s Vladimir Putin as some had done during the rise of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

Ms Greene told Sky News: “I think he tried to compare us to Hitler... and if that’s the kind of language he wants to use, I really have nothing to say to him.”

Lord Cameron angered US congressmen with an op-ed published in The Hill on Wednesday, in which he wrote: “As Congress debates and votes on this funding package for Ukraine, I am going to drop all diplomatic niceties. I urge Congress to pass it.

“I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force.

“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.

“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Putin in 2008, when he invaded Georgia, or the uncertainty of the response in 2014, when he took Crimea and much of the Donbas – before coming back to cost us far more with his aggression in 2022.”

Lord Cameron, a former UK prime minister, went on. “I want us to show the strength displayed since 2022, as the West has helped Ukrainians liberate half the territory seized by Putin, all without the loss of any Nato service personnel.”

The foreign secretary, seen arriving in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday, says he has a ‘deep and abiding’ love of the United States (AFP via Getty)

Ms Greene was asked by Sky News if she was “an appeaser for Putin”.

She replied: “I think that I really don’t care what David Cameron has to say. I think that’s rude name-calling, and I don’t appreciate that type of language. And David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and frankly, he can kiss my a**.”

The congresswoman is a close ally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and has previously said her name is “on a list” of possible vice-president picks for a Trump presidency.

During a visit to Poland on Thursday, the foreign secretary said that he is not someone who wants “to lecture American friends, or tell American friends what to do”, but he added, “we really do want to see Congress pass that money to support Ukraine economically, but crucially militarily in the months ahead.”

Speaking at a press conference, Lord Cameron said: “We have to do everything we can to make sure that Ukraine can succeed in this year and beyond.

“We must not let Putin think he can out-wait us or last us out, and that’s why this vote in Congress is so crucial.”

He added: “And I say this as someone who is not wanting in any way to lecture American friends, or tell American friends what to do.

“I say it as someone who has a deep and abiding love of the United States – of their democracy, of their belief in freedom – [and] as someone who really believes in the importance of our alliance.”