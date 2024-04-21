Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An MP alleged called a 78-year-old aide in the middle of the night because he had been locked up by “bad people” demanding money has announced he will stand down as an MP at the next election.

Mark Menzies, 52 , reportedly also spent thousands of pounds given by Tory party donors on medical expenses.

The Conservatives suspended Mr Menzies over allegations he misused campaign funds after the claims broke earlier this week.

The party also announced that it had completed its investigation and “cannot conclude” there has been a misuse of Conservative Party funds.

However, this appeared to be because the money was in a fund that “sits outside the remit” of the party and its local association.

But the probe did find “a pattern of behaviour that falls below the standards expected of MPs and individuals looking after donations to local campaign funds which lie outside the direct jurisdiction of the Conservative party”, a Conservative party spokesperson said.

In response the party is to set up a whistleblowing helpline and retrain volunteers “across the party on how to manage these accounts”.

The party also said it would review whether the allegations breached the Nolan principles of public life.

And it will “share any information with the police if they believe it would be helpful”.

Lancashire Police have said they are reviewing the “available information” in the case.

In a statement, Mr Menzies said: “It has been an enormous privilege representing the people of Fylde since 2010, but due to the pressures on myself and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party and will not stand at the forthcoming general election.

“This has been a very difficult week for me and I request that my family’s privacy is respected.”

The Ayrshire-born Tory MP for Fylde, Lancashire will continue to be a sitting MP on full salary until the next election.

Mr Menzies won his seat at the 2010 general election after unsuccessfully standing for two seats in Glasgow and Yorkshire. He was considered to be on David Cameron’s so-called “A-List” of top tier parliamentary candidates.

In 2014 Mr Menzies resigned as a ministerial aide to then international development minister Alan Duncan after a report he had paid a Brazilian male escort for sex.

In December the MP, who is one of Rishi Sunak’s trade envoys, rang his former campaign manager claiming he was locked in a flat and needed £5,000 as a matter of “life and death”.

The sum, which rose to £6,500, was eventually paid by his office manager from her personal bank account and subsequently reimbursed from funds raised from donors in an account named Fylde Westminster Group, it is alleged.

In an earlier statement to The Times, Mr Menzies said: “I strongly dispute the allegations put to me. I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations. As there is an investigation ongoing I will not be commenting further.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...