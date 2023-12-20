Bad to the Bone: is this the sleaziest parliament of all time?

Now Peter Bone has been dumped by his constituents in Wellingborough, it means that since the 2019 election, one in 20 MPs has been suspended, lost the party whip or left the Commons after misconduct allegations – a remarkable 34 out of 650. The current parliament has entered the record books, but not in the way anyone would wish – it is the sleaziest in history.

The former deputy Commons leader was suspended for six weeks after complaints he bullied and exposed himself to a staff member in his twenties, which he denied.

Enough (more than 10 per cent) of his constituents signed a recall petition, triggering the 20th by-election since 2019 and another headache for Rishi Sunak. A second contest is expected in Blackpool South, where Tory MP Scott Benton faces a 35-day Commons suspension after offering to lobby for gambling industry investors. He apologised but denied breaking parliamentary rules.