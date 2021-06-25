The health secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife with a close friend and lobbyist who is a taxpayer-funded adviser to his own department.

He was allegedly caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo, according to The Sun which published photographs of what it called a “steamy clinch”.

The security camera pictures were taken on 6 May but the pair have been seen together on other occasions, the newspaper said.

Mr Hancock has been married for 15 years to Martha, and the pair have three children. Ms Coladangelo is also married.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Ms Coladangelo, who met Mr Hancock when both were attending Oxford University , was a director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which promises clients help to “navigate and influence complex legislation”.

In November it emerged she was given a role as non-executive director at the DHSC, earning at least £15,000 a year and having scrutiny over its running, but there was no public record of the appointment.

She is also communications director at fashion and homeware shop Oliver Bonas, which was founded by her husband.