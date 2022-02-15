Matt Hancock broke rules with Dido Harding Covid appointment, court finds

Former health secretary Matt Hancock broke public sector equality when Conservative peer Baroness Dido Harding and ex-Sainsbury colleague Mike Coupe were appointed to senior posts in the Covid-19 response, the High Court has found.

Two judges granted a declaration to the Runnymede Trust equality thinktank on Tuesday after considering arguments at a High Court hearing in December.

However, the judges dismissed a separate claim by campaign group the Good Law Project - which joined the trust in the case – that the government did not adopt an “open” process when making appointments to posts “critical to the pandemic response”.

According to the Good Law Project, the court accepted the argument that the recruitment process adopted by Mr Hancock and prime minister Boris Johnson ignored the need to eliminate discrimination against the country’s disabled and ethnic minority communities, and to ensure they have equality of opportunity.

Describing the judgement as a “landmark verdict”, the GLP said: “The High Court today found the appointments of both Dido Harding and Mike Coupe were unlawful.

“It held that Matt Hancock broke the law in appointing Dido Harding as char of the National Institute for Health Protection and in appointing Mike Coupe as director of testing at Test and Trace.

“The High Court was also clear that the prime minster broke the law in appointing Dido Harding as chair of Test and Trace”.