Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock may have broken ministerial rules by failing to ask the authorities for permission to head to the jungle to appear on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary did not ask Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) watchdog whether it was appropriate to join the reality show.

The chair of the committee, Tory peer Eric Pickles, is set to write to Mr Hancock to seek an explanation, The Independent understands.

The ministerial code says ex-ministers must check with Acoba about “any appointments or employment they wish to take up” within the first two years of leaving office.

But Mr Hancock’s spokesperson has said is still within rules, because they allow for “one-off broadcasts” on the media without permission.

The spokesperson said: “The ACOBA website clearly states that it does not regard media appearances as an appointment or employment. The guidance on the website was followed in good faith.”

However, Tory MP and former housing minister Esther McVey was found in April to have broken the rules for failing to seek Acoba’s advice over her “regular engagement” as a GB News presenter.

Mr Hancock, who has lost the Tory whip over his decision, has faced fresh Tory criticism. But he claimed that his critics were “patronising” and insisted: “I haven’t lost my marbles.”

The former health secretary said he was entering the ITV programme’s jungle to “go to where the people are – not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, has shared his anger at the move, saying: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me on that.”

Transport secretary Mark Harper has said it was right for Mr Hancock to be suspended over her decision to appear on I’m a Celebrity.

Asked if he was looking forward to watching Mr Hancock eat a kangaroo’s penis, Mr Harper told Sky News: “No.” Asked if he would be texting in to nominate Mr Hancock for trials, the minister added: “That will remain between me and my phone.”

Mr Harper said: “I very much support the decision the chief whip has made ... Going on I’m a Celebrity is not compatible with doing your job as a member of parliament.”

Mr Hancock can continue to pick up his taxpayer-funded salary as an MP while he is in the jungle, working out at almost £5,000 if he is there for three weeks.

But Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The taxpayer should not pay him while he refuses to do his job.”

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls has said he thinks Matt Hancock is “totally crackers” to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity – but said it would be “fun” to see him asked to eat an ostrich anus.

“I think it’s the wrong place to do it from, the wrong time and the wrong programme. To do it as a sitting MP just brings all these questions,” said Mr Balls. “Secondly, this is the guy who was the health secretary during the pandemic, we have not had the inquiry yet.”

Mr Balls, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, said: “And if he gets the tokens and brings in the food, then he’ll be popular. But, you know, I mean, to eat an ostrich anus, live on television, while still a sitting MP and then ask the public do you want to see me do it again?”

“I think they might want to see him do it. ... I just worry for him that, wrong programme, wrong timing, wrong place to do it from, shouldn’t be doing it, but you know, it’s gonna be fun, isn’t it? We’re looking forward to it.”