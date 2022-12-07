Matt Hancock not standing as MP at next election
The MP for West Suffolk said he has ‘discovered a whole new world of possibilities’ outside of politics
Matt Hancock has said that he will not stand as an MP at the next election and will instead find “new ways to reach people” who are disengaged with politics.
In a letter to prime minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Hancock said that he wanted “to do things differently” and find “new ways for me to communicate with people”.
Mr Hancock, who was recently one of the final three contestants on reality show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, said that he has realised there are different ways to “reach people” - other than representing them in parliament.
He wrote: “The Conservative Party must now reconnect with the public we serve. There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in Parliament, but I’ve realised there’s far more to it than that.
“I have increasingly come to believe that for a healthy democracy we must find new ways to reach people - especially those who are disengaged with politics.”
He added that he has recently “discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore”.
The West Suffolk MP also announced the news in a video message posted to his social media channels, in which he said he was excited to connect with the public in “new and innovative ways”.
Mr Hancock had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged that he was entering the jungle for ITV’s I’m a Celebrity.
It is understood that as recently as last week Mr Hancock was not planning to step down as an MP.
But the deadline to be selected as an Tory candidate for the next election has now passed, and Mr Hancock has not yet had the whip returned.
More to follow...
