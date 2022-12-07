Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home Office immigration officials at the UK’s largest airports have voted to strike for eight days over Christmas and New Year in a row over pay, pensions and jobs.

Border Force staff will walk out from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.

The PCS union said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out in a push for a 10 per cent pay rise – admitting it would have a “significant impact” on Britons’ travel plans.

The government has already confirmed that it would bring in the Army to work at ports and airports to cover for Border Force staff over the festive period.

Mr Serwotka has held meetings with ministers – but the union boss said they were refusing to increase a two per cent pay rise offer. “They keep saying their door is open, but ... there’s nothing behind it.”

The PCS leader said some government staff on low pay had been forced to use food banks. “They are desperate,” he said. “The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table.”

Transport minister Baroness Vere said on Tuesday “mitigations” had been put in place for strikes at ports and airports, revealing that “third parties” including Army personnel would be used to ensure they stay open.

The Army have already received training and would be deployed under the “military aid to the civil authorities” (Maca) policy, the Tory minister confirmed.

But the PCS leader warned the government against bringing in the military to cover – saying they could not do the job after only “a few days of training”.

The PCS said border staff at the Port of Newhaven would join the strike beginning on 23 December. The union has already revealed December strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Highways Agency and among driving examiners in recent days.

Mr Serwotka warned that the industrial action announced was only the “opening shots” of the dispute –suggesting Border Force staff at the Port of Dover could also walk out in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, it emerged that emergency workers could face additional restrictions on their right to strike, after Rishi Sunak declared his intention to impose “tough new laws” at PMQs.

No 10 aides did not rule out the possibility that this could include a ban on walkouts by ambulance staff and other emergency workers – or the extension of proposed minimum service level legislation to cover the whole public sector.

The government promised legislation to enforce minimum service levels during train strikes – but a bill to introducing the requirement in the transport sector only is yet to start its progress through the Commons.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady accused Mr Sunak of taking “cheap political shots” and threatening the right to strike after his comments on Wednesday.

“The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty,” she said. “Rather than attempting cheap political pot shots, the government should be getting around the table and negotiating with unions about pay.”

Labour will oppose the “unworkable” minimum service levels legislation, but a spokeswoman would not commit to Sir Keir Starmer repealing it if he entered No 10.

Asked what action Labour would take on strike laws, the spokeswoman told reporters the party would repeal the “archaic” 2016 laws brought in under the Tories – something which could make it easier for strike ballots to take place.