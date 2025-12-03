Wes Streeting orders mental health diagnosis review amid welfare spending crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has ordered a review into the diagnosis of mental health conditions, as the government seeks to address a significant increase in welfare spending.

The Health Secretary's decision comes amid concerns over a sharp rise in individuals claiming sickness benefits due to diagnoses of mental illness, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to reports in the Times.

Mr Streeting has reportedly tasked leading experts with investigating whether common human emotions have become "over-pathologised."

This move is part of a broader effort to tackle the growing number of working-age people, now totalling 4.4 million, who are claiming sickness or incapacity benefit.

This figure represents an increase of 1.2 million since 2019.

During the same period, there has been a rapid surge in 16 to 34-year-olds unable to work due to long-term sickness linked to mental health conditions.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting are seeking to tackle the growing welfare bill ( Adrian Dennis/PA )

The review underscores the government's wider agenda to manage the escalating national welfare bill.

Earlier this year, ministers were forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition.

Sir Keir Starmer on Monday signalled the government will make a fresh push on welfare reform, claiming the system is “trapping people, not just in poverty, but out of work”.

Mr Streeting told the Times he knew from “personal experience how devastating it can be for people who face poor mental health, have ADHD or autism and can’t get a diagnosis or the right support”.

He added: “I also know, from speaking to clinicians, how the diagnosis of these conditions is sharply rising.

“We must look at this through a strictly clinical lens to get an evidence-based understanding of what we know, what we don’t know, and what these patterns tell us about our mental health system, autism and ADHD services.

“That’s the only way we can ensure everyone gets timely access to accurate diagnosis and effective support.”

The review is due to be launched on Thursday, according to the Times.

It is set to be led by Professor Peter Fonagy, a clinical psychologist at University College London specialising in child mental health, with Sir Simon Wessely, a former president of the Royal College of Psychiatry, acting as vice chairman.

Professor Fonagy told the Times: “We will examine the evidence with care — from research, from people with lived experience, and from clinicians working at the frontline of mental health, autism and ADHD services — to understand, in a grounded way, what is driving rising demand.”