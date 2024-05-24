Michael Gove to step down as MP at general election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Gove has announced he is planning on stepping down ahead of the general election on July 4.

The secretary of state for Levelling Up, posted on X: “After nearly twenty years serving the wonderful people of Surrey Heath and over a decade in Cabinet across five government departments, I have today taken the decision to step down as a Member of Parliament.”

In his letter addressed to Surrey Heath Conservative Chairman Stuart Black, he says: “Having the chance to serve as a Member of Parliament and Minister has been a profound privilege.

“As a child in Aberdeen I could never have imagined I would have the opportunity to sit in the Commons, let alone around the Cabinet table.

“My parents, who adopted me when I was four months old, brought me up to believe that the chance to help others is the greatest gift you can be given.

“That four Prime Ministers asked me to serve the country in their Governments has been the honour of my life.”

He conceded: “I also know the toll office can take, as do those closest to me. No-one in politics is a conscript. We are volunteers who willingly choose our fate. And the chance to serve is wonderful.

“But there comes a moment when you know that it is time to leave. That a new generation should lead.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...