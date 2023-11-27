Michael Gove admits housing crisis is even worse than you think

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Gove has admitted that Britain’s housing crisis is even “worse” than widely believed, as he waded into the cabinet row over immigration.

The levelling up secretary suggested that the UK does not have enough homes to cope with record-high net migration levels.

Mr Gove also admitted that governments “have not built enough homes overall for generations”, as Britain continues to suffer from an acute shortage.

The astonishing admission comes as his close cabinet ally Kemi Badenoch said she was “pushing” for Rishi Sunak to take “much tougher measures” to get net migration down.

The business secretary added to pressure on the PM, after sacked home secretary Suella Braverman’s camp revealed details of an alleged pact with Mr Sunak to crackdown on visa numbers.

Asked if housing levels were not enough to cope with rising immigration levels, Mr Gove told Times Radio: “Yes. In fact, I think actually the situation is, if anything, worse than you depict.”

Mr Gove added: “It is the case that the migratory flows put more pressure on housing, but we haven’t built enough homes overall for generations.”

With record net migration of 745,000 in 2022, the government would need to massively increase housebuilding and significantly reduce immigration to meet the challenge, the levelling up secretary said.

“I think we need to do both,” said Mr Gove. “I think it’s important when we’re looking at the migration figures to recognise that some of these figures are students, some of these figures are Ukrainian refugees, some of them are British nationals from Hong Kong.”

Kemi Badenoch and Michael Gove have been close allies (Zuma/Shutterstock)

“But you are right, we do need to bring migration down. And you’re also correct, we do need to build more homes,” he added.

Mr Gove claimed that the Tory government would hit its target of a million new homes in this parliament – even though the party had ditched it previous manifesto promise of 300,000 a year.

The levelling up secretary said he was “absolutely confident” his leasehold reform bill – to be introduced in parliament later – would pass before the general election.

New houses in England and Wales will be freehold from the outset. But campaigners have expressed concern that the sale and purchase of leasehold flats will still not be banned.

The standard lease extension term will be increased from 90 years to 990 years for both houses and flats, with ground rent reduced to £0.

This will ensure that leaseholders can enjoy secure ground rent-free ownership of their properties for years to come, without the hassle and expense of future lease extensions.

Meanwhile, Ms Badenoch, the business secretary, said she wanted Mr Sunak to do “whatever it takes” to bring down net migration. “I certainly will be pushing for the strongest measures possible,” she told LBC.