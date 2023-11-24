Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The immigration minister is piling fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak to cut the UK’s net migration figures with a crackdown on foreign health and social care workers.

Robert Jenrick is understood to be pushing a five-point plan to bring down the soaring number of legal immigrants to the UK, including restrictions on the number of family members foreign visa holders can bring with them.

Official figures on Thursday showed net migration in 2022 hit 745,000 – a huge upward revision from an earlier estimate of 606,000.

The figures sparked a furious bout of Tory infighting, with sacked home secretary Suella Braverman quick to attack the prime minister, saying they represented a “slap in the face” to voters.

“We must act now to reduce migration to sustainable levels. Brexit gave us the tools. It’s time to use them,” she said.

Other right-wing Tories including ex-minister Simon Clarke said the level of immigration had become “unsustainable”, while former Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the figures were an embarrassment.

Mr Jenrick is now pushing the PM to implement a new plan that would drastically cut the net migration figure, The Daily Telegraph reported.

That is said to include a on ban foreign social care workers from bringing in family members and a cap on the number of NHS and social care visas issued.

Mr Jenrick is also said to want to scrap the so-called shortage occupation list of jobs where employers struggling to find staff can fill roles with migrant workers.

Mr Jenrick’s plan, similar to a five-point plan pushed by his former boss Ms Braverman, would also raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign workers to £35,000 and set a minimum £18,600 income for anyone wanting to bring a spouse to the UK.

Ms Braverman has called for an annual cap on net migration and backs the measures in Mr Jenrick’s plan.

On Friday morning, work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said the latest immigration figures were "unacceptable” and said “we have been taking action”. “But look, there is more to do,” Mr Jenrick told LBC.

And David Blunkett, the former Labour home secretary, told Sky News the immigration system was “out of control”.

The PM was already said to be preparing a crackdown before the record figures were announced. That included a cut to the number of relatives foreign healthcare workers can bring into the UK to only one, ditching the shortage occupation list, and raising the minimum salary requirement from £26,200 to £31,000.

But, as pressure mounts on Mr Sunak to take drastic action, the measures may not be enough to dampen Tory anger.

Senior Conservative MP David Jones said the figures were “very troubling”, calling for Mr Sunak to consider Ms Braverman’s idea of an overall cap on migration numbers.

The deputy chief of the Tories’ European Research Group (ERG) told The Independent that the government should also stop students bringing family members “and make sure they return after their studies”.

Meanwhile, the New Conservatives group of around 35 right-wing Tory MPs aligned with Ms Braverman’s views said the latest figures were “existential” for the party and demanded urgent action.

The group, run by Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, called for a “comprehensive” plan to bring net migration below the 229,000 mark – the figure at the 2019 election when a manifesto promise to bring down numbers was made.

In an ominous warning, they said they would “assess” any measures brought forward by Mr Sunak, adding that the PM “must act now”. They added: “The word ‘existential’ has been used a lot in recent days but this really is ‘do or die’ for our party.”

And Ms Cates claimed the Home Office is “handing [visas] out like sweets”.

She called for increase the salary threshold for work visas, a crackdown on migrants bringing family members and an “Australian-style” overall cap on net migration numbers.“

Failing to deliver on this issue is more serious than failing to cut taxes or taking too long to build hospitals – mass migration is changing the nature of Britain forever,”

Ms Cates wrote in the Telegraph. “For there to be any hope of restoring trust, the government must act now.”

Thursday’s figures revealed that, in total, 1.2 million more people have come to the UK than have left in the past two years.

In that time, 143,990 foreign health and social care workers moved to the UK with a total of 173,896 dependants.

It is estimated that introducing a higher threshold could reduce long-term migration by more than 50,000 people per year.

The government’s migration advisory committee has already recommended the nixing of the shortage occupation list amid fears it is being used to bring in cheap foreign labour into the UK.