Gove warns UK over rise in antisemitism
Reports of antisemitic incidents in the UK have seen a 147 per cent increase since 2022
Michael Gove will today deliver a hard-hitting speech warning the country is “descending into darkness” following a rise in antisemitism.
The communities secretary is set to speak in London amid concerns over a 147 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents since 2022.
He will also accuse organisers of pro-Palestinian marches of not doing enough to stop some demonstrators spreading anti-Jewish messages.
Organising groups have previously said the marches, which have drawn crowds of thousands in calling for an end to the war in Gaza, are overwhelmingly peaceful with a low arrest rate.
“Many of those on these marches are thoughtful, gentle, compassionate people – driven by a desire for peace and an end to suffering. But they are side by side with those who are promoting hate,” Mr Gove will say.
“The organisers of these marches could do everything in their power to stop that. They don’t.”
Two-thirds of the 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents occurred on or after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.
Angela Rayner agrees with Gove’s speech
Deputy Labour leader and shadow communities secretary Angela Rayner said: “There is no place in Britain for antisemitic hate and those who push this poison should face the full force of the law. We all have a responsibility to condemn this vile hatred and show that it will never be tolerated.
“Michael Gove is right that most people on these marches have been protesting peacefully and lawfully, but we cannot tolerate the hateful minority and the appalling incidents of antisemitism.
“Labour will continue to urge Ministers to reverse the downgrading of recording requirements for non-crime hate incidents, bring forward a new Hate Crime Strategy, and crack down on online extremism.
“Our door will always be open to working together on finding ways of tackling this hate.”
‘Dark heart of their world view’ Gove’s speech blast antisemitism
The communities secretary will say later today: “It’s an ironclad law of history that countries which are descending into darkness are those which are becoming progressively more unsafe for Jewish individuals and the Jewish community, the Spain of the Inquisition, the Vienna of the 1900s, Germany in the 30s, Russia in the last decade.
“It is a parallel law that those countries in which the Jewish community has felt most safe at any time are the countries where freedom is most secure at any time.
“The Netherlands of the 17th century, Britain in the first decades of the last century, America in the second half of that century.
“So when Jewish people are under threat, all our freedoms are threatened. The safety of the Jewish community is the canary in the mine. Growing antisemitism is a fever which weakens the whole body politic.”
He will add: “There is one thing which, increasingly, unites the organisations and individuals which give cause for extremist concern. Antisemitism. It is the common currency of hate.
“It is at the dark heart of their world view. Whether Islamist, far right or hard left.”
