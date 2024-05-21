Michael Gove is to give a speech about the rise of antisemitism today ( PA Wire )

Michael Gove will today deliver a hard-hitting speech warning the country is “descending into darkness” following a rise in antisemitism.

The communities secretary is set to speak in London amid concerns over a 147 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents since 2022.

He will also accuse organisers of pro-Palestinian marches of not doing enough to stop some demonstrators spreading anti-Jewish messages.

Organising groups have previously said the marches, which have drawn crowds of thousands in calling for an end to the war in Gaza, are overwhelmingly peaceful with a low arrest rate.

“Many of those on these marches are thoughtful, gentle, compassionate people – driven by a desire for peace and an end to suffering. But they are side by side with those who are promoting hate,” Mr Gove will say.

“The organisers of these marches could do everything in their power to stop that. They don’t.”

Two-thirds of the 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents occurred on or after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.