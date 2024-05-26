Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lord Heseltine has warned that the 2024 general election campaign “will be the most dishonest in modern times” because of the refusal of the main parties to debate the consequences of Brexit.

The former deputy prime minister who fell out with the Conservatives over leaving the European Union, has written exclusively for The Independent explaining how the big issues in this general election - the economy, immigration and defence - all need to be debated in the context of the UK’s relationship with the EU.

But he claimed that Labour and the Tories are too scared to discuss Brexit because of the potential impact on their voter bases.

He wrote: “Both major parties are afraid of losing votes to the hard right. Labour needs to rebuild its Red Wall while the Conservatives run scared of Reform.”

However, he noted that almost no major issue can be discussed without reference to an issue which has in effect dominated British politics since the EU referendum in 2016 and arguably since the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 which shattered John Major’s government.

“The state of our economy, defence and environment, the need to level up our society, control immigration and restore Britain’s standing in the world. None of these issues can be honestly addressed in isolation from our relationship with Europe. Yet Europe is the no go area.”

Highlighting immigration, which is seen as a top three issue by pollsters in the campaign, he questioned how there can be a serious debate without discussing Europe.

“Why cannot the two major parties debate immigration in the round. The boats contain just 5 percent of those who might or might not be sent to Rwanda. They are a small part of the near 700,000 net immigration figure - the real elephant in the room.

“Until we consider the consequences for our farms, care homes, hospitals and universities of culling the numbers, all the talk of change, the constant assertion of ‘plans’ amount to little more than platitudes blowing in the wind. Whatever we decide to do, we need to work more closely with our neighbours in Europe, who share our experiences.”

On defence he warned that the impending election of Donald Trump in the US means that Britain can no longer rely on Nato for its security needs with a more isolationist policy in Washington DC.

He asked: “What if the Republican Party reverts to its position in 1940 when it pressed President Roosevelt to promise not to enter the war. He kept that promise until Hitler declared war on America in 1941. Nightmare though that would be is such a possibility being seriously addressed?”

His solution: “We should be discussing a closer defence relationship with Europe. Platitudes don’t have much firepower.”

He argued that “the world is failing” and Britain “can do little alone” about famines and droughts pushing millions of people arond the globe from their homes or in the face of wars.

The peer added: “There is brave talk of turning a corner of a plan working. How can we seriously believe we can significantly improve our economic situation after severing our connections with our largest and nearest? How do you build Silicon Valley here if, for years, you cut yourself off from European research and return to the table as a supplicant? Our companies must compete with American and Chinese companies technologically under pinned by huge defence and space budgets.”

He insisted that imeritive to turn the general election debate back to Brexit is built on “the lies” told by Brexiteers to get the vote to Leave over the line.

“The Brexit case amounted to a vipers nest of mantras. We want our country back. They need us more than we need them. Bring back control. Get Brexit done.

“Eight years have passed. Brexiteers have had their hands on the tiller all that time . We had the extraordinary spectacle of a Minister for Exiting the European Union (as mad as having a Minister for Common Sense).”

And he questioned what Brexit has achieved: “Why is it so few new trade deals have been done? Why is it that those that have frighten our farmers and are so harmful that they can only be implemented after the election? Why has there not been the promised bonfire of regulations? The answer is simple. There were no plans. It was a pack of lies.”