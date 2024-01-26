Michelle Mone has assets frozen as criminal probe into PPE Medpro continues

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Assets linked to Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman have been frozen, as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into PPE firm Medpro.

In May 2021 the NCA launched an investigation into “suspected criminal offences” committed in the procurement of PPE contracts by PPE Medpro, owned by a consortium led by Mr Barrowman.

Baroness Mone has since said she is being “treated like Pablo Escobar” after having her bank accounts frozen.

According to the Financial Times, about £75m of assets, including a townhouse in Belgravia and an estate on the Isle of Man, have either been frozen or restrained following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Some 15 bank accounts at Coutts, C Hoare & Co and Goldman Sachs International are also said too have been affected by the move.

Doug Barrowman, husband of Baroness Michelle Mone, said he had received death threats over the PPE procurement row (Neo-space/PA) (PA Media)

Back in 2022, the UK government sued PPE Medpro over a breach of contract, after it claimed the quality of £122mn worth of protective gowns the company sold was insufficient. PPE Medpro has denied that the goods were faulty and is contesting the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the couple said the assets freeze “comes as a result of a consensual process during which negotiations took place with the CPS.

“It allows the wider businesses and assets of the Barrowman family to operate normally and free from any restrictions or uncertainties,” they said.

The spokesman added: “Doug and Michelle did not contest the application and were happy to offer up these assets, which means they can begin the task of proving their innocence more quickly.

“Mr Barrowman finds it deplorable that private matters such as this are being conducted in the public realm via leaks from government departments and the CPS.”

Doug Barrowman has since released a statement regarding his involvement with PPE Medro on social media (PA)

Baronness Mone has previously admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, a consortium led by her husband, which was awarded contracts worth more than £200 million to supply gowns and face masks.

The Scottish buisnesss-woman was appointed to the Lords back in 2015 after former prime minister David Cameron was impressed by her backing of the union in the Scottish independence referendum. She was also the founder of a successful lingerie business, Ultimo.

A former Scotland secretary has since accused Lord Cameron of breaching “proper process” when he gave Michelle Mone a peerage in 2015.

Lord David Cameron is back in frontline politics serving as foreign secretary (PA Wire)

David Mundell, Conservative MP and former secretary of state, said Lord Cameron gave Baronness Mone a position in the House of Lords without consulting the government’s Scotland Office, which is standard practice before awarding peerages to Scots.

Mr Mundell said there was some opposition to Lady Mone’s among Scottish business people, but he was not given the standard opportunity to discuss his concerns with Downing Street.

The lingerie entrepreneur stands to benefit from its £60 million in PPE Medro profits that have been placed into a trust by her husband.