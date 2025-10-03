Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baroness Michelle Mone has hit out at Kemi Badenoch and said she has no wish to return to the Lords as a Conservative peer after a company linked to her was ordered to repay millions of pounds for breaching a Covid-19 PPE contract.

On Wednesday, PPE Medpro was ordered to pay back the government nearly £122 million.

In response, several high-profile politicians have called for Lady Mone to relinquish her seat in the Lords, with Tory leader Ms Badenoch saying she had brought "embarrassment and shame to the party", and should have the "book thrown at her".

Entrepreneur Michelle Mone (Archive/PA) ( PA Archive )

In a letter to Mrs Badenoch on Friday, Lady Mone hit out, saying there seemed to be “amnesia" over her loss of the Conservative whip, and that she had "removed it myself by taking a leave of absence".

She continued: "However, you will be pleased to hear that once I do clear my name, I have no wish to return to the Lords as a Conservative peer; that's assuming there still is a Conservative Party before the next general election."

She also said the Conservative government knew of her involvement and named former health secretary Matt Hancock, Lord Agnew, Lord Feldman and Lord Chadlington as among 51 "mostly Conservative peers and MPs" who introduced PPE providers to the VIP lane.

"So Kemi, my role was exactly the same as all other Conservative MPs and peers who were trying to help provide PPE… if I have done wrong, then so have all the others in the VIP lane. In which case, you should be calling out for them to resign as well. That's if you manage to work out what it is they are supposed to have done wrong."

The outburst came as an online petition calling for Baroness Mone to step down from the Lords, launched by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, attracted 60,000 signatures in 24 hours.