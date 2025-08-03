Crackdown on social media ads promoting small boat crossings to the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gangs promoting small boat Channel crossings on social media will face up to five years in prison as part of a new crackdown announced by the government.

An amendment to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill – currently going through parliament – will introduce a new, UK-wide offence to criminalise the creation of material for publication online which promotes or offers services facilitating a breach of UK immigration law.

This could include small boat crossings, the creation of fake travel documents like passports or visas, or explicitly promising illegal working opportunities in the UK.

While facilitating illegal migration is already a crime, the government said the proposed changes would “add another string to law enforcement’s bow, better enabling them to disrupt the gangs while they are publicising people smuggling activities and provide an additional tool when building a case against those peddling this content”.

open image in gallery A group of people are taken into the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, from an RNLI lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel ( PA Wire )

Approximately 80 per cent of migrants arriving via small boats told officials that they used social media during their illegal journey to the UK, including to locate or communicate with an agent or facilitator associated with an organised crime group, according to Home Office analysis.

Individuals caught by the offence could receive a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine.

It comes after the number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel topped 25,000 in record time, after some 898 people made the journey in 13 boats on Wednesday – the third highest daily number of crossings this year.

The home secretary said ministers are “determined to do everything we can” to prevent people smuggling gangs from helping people to make the dangerous crossing.

“Selling the false promise of a safe journey to the UK and a life in this country – whether on or offline – simply to make money, is nothing short of immoral”, said Yvette Cooper.

“These criminals have no issue with leading migrants to life-threatening situations using brazen tactics on social media.”

She added: “We have to stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving tactics of people-smuggling gangs and this move, part of our Plan for Change to boost border security, will empower law enforcement to disable these tactics faster and more effectively, ensuring people face proper penalties.”

Rob Jones, director general of the National Crime Agency, said: “We know many of the people-smuggling networks risking lives transporting people to the UK promote their services to migrants using social media.

“The majority of migrants arriving in the UK will have engaged with smugglers in this way. This is why we work with social media companies to target smugglers’ accounts, and we’ve increased the pace of takedowns.”

In 2025 so far, 25,436 people have made the dangerous journey across the Channel – up 51 per cent on this point last year (16,842) and 73 per cent higher than at this stage in 2023 (14,732), according to PA news agency analysis.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper said ministers will do ‘everything we can’ to stop the crossings ( PA Wire )

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 25,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Last year, the figure was passed on 22 September, and in 2023, it was on 2 October.

With Nigel Farage’s Reform UK surging in the polls, the figures come as a fresh blow to Sir Keir Starmer, whose pledge to tackle small boat crossings is a central pledge of his mission for government.

The high numbers of crossings come despite the prime minister announcing a major “one in, one out” returns deal with France last month. While it is hoped the deal will bring the spiralling numbers under control, the crossings have so far continued at pace.