Video of MP appearing to punch man is ‘very graphic’, says Cabinet minister

Video footage that appears to show Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a man to the ground is “very graphic”, a cabinet minister has said.

Footage appeared to show the 55-year-old MP for Runcorn and Helsby repeatedly hitting another man as others nearby shout “stop it”.

Asked about the footage, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden told Sky News: “He’s been suspended by the Labour Party, that also means he’s not a Labour MP at the moment while the police investigation takes place.

“I’ve seen the video, there is a police investigation, I think it’s important that that runs its course.”

Questioned further about the clip, Mr McFadden added: “The video is very graphic, the police will look into that, I’m sure they’ll take it into account and they’ve got to reach their conclusion.”

Mike Amesbury has been suspended by the Labour Party (PA) ( PA Media )

The MP lost the Labour whip on Sunday, with the party saying he had been suspended “pending an investigation” into the incident.

On Sunday, Cheshire Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to the incident after officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am on Saturday.

“He has since been released pending further inquiries,” the force said.

CCTV footage published on Sunday, obtained by the Mail Online, captured two men standing facing each other before the man purported to be Mr Amesbury punched the other and continued hitting him on the ground.

It is not clear from the video what happened in the moments beforehand.

It comes after different footage posted on social media over the weekend appeared to show the MP shouting and pointing his finger at a man lying in the street.

“You won’t ever threaten me again, will you? You won’t ever threaten me again will you,” he appeared to say.

In July last year, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking the MP at his constituency office in Frodsham, where prosecutors said he was seen staring through the glass and asked guards about their level of security.

Pat McFadden said its important that the police investigation ‘runs its course’ ( BBC )

Mr Amesbury said he will “co-operate with any inquiries” but was “determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community” after the initial footage circulated online.

In a statement on Sunday, he said: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.”