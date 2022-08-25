Households brace for bills to soar further as energy price cap set to top £3,500

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millions of UK households are bracing for a huge rise in the energy cap as global gas prices soar.

Analysts are expecting UK energy regulator Ofgem to set the cap on Friday between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household compared to £1,971 today, to come into effect on 1 October.

Experts warn the cap could increase to as much as £4,200 and then £5,300 in the new year, plunging many families into fuel poverty this winter.

By April the cap might even hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione.

Ofgem has already amended its cap twice this year, but moving forward, is now doing so quarterly to better respond to the demands of the market.

The government is facing increasing calls to introduce radical support to help households get through the cost-of-living crisis, comparable to the furlough and loan schemes at the start of the pandemic.

The rise in energy bills will be a key issue for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to tackle once the Tory leadership contest is over on 5 September.

On Thursday, Will Quince, an education minister, said there is “no question” there will be further support on top of what was announced in May.

“There is no question in my mind whatsoever, both listening to the two leadership candidates but also just looking at our economy … that the government is going to act and put in place a further package of support measures,” Mr Quince told LBC radio.

“Now, we will have to wait a couple of weeks for a new prime minister to set out their agenda alongside a new chancellor, but both leadership contenders have been clear there will be a fiscal event and more help will be coming.”

✕ 'Catastrophic winter' ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns

Mr Sunak already introduced some measures to alleviate the financial pressures on households in his role as chancellor, including a deduction of £400 off household energy bills, as well as a £650 one-off payment for roughly eight million households on means-tested benefits.

If elected, Ms Truss has said the only way to prevent the economy from heading into a recession would be through tax cuts, as opposed to any further handouts.

According to consumer insight tracker Which?, 93 per cent of consumers are worried about energy prices, with satisfaction at its lowest point since 2014, even before the new cap hike is announced.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The government must move quickly to increase the amount of financial support it is providing to families and households who are struggling.

“Tackling the cost-of-living crisis must be at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray. Businesses should also do everything in their power to make sure customers are getting a good deal and those facing serious financial hardship are protected.”