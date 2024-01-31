Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has dismissed the concerns of UK small business owners regarding increased costs and checks at the UK/EU border as the “price you pay” for Brexit.

Speaking on the morning media round, Ms Leadsom defended the costly brand new system for physical checks at the border, telling Sky News that “businesses are used to the costs of doing business”, and that they might consider “changing their trading arrangemnets with the EU” to bring down costs.

Ms Leadsom said: “Leaving the single market was always going to have implications.

Dame Andrea Leadsom has defended the costly Brexit border checks amid backlash from businesses and suppliers (PA Archive)

“I've had many constituency cases over the years of people who have changed their trading arrangements with the European Union as a result of different frictions, whether it's postal cost changing, whether it's border control”.

When asked if she was suggesting that businesses stop buying from Europe, the former business secretary said: “No, I'm not saying that. I'm just saying that businesses need to adapt to meet the changing environment. There are huge opportunities from the rest of the world.”

She added: “Obviously, what some businesses will do is continue to trade with the EU and absorb those costs, and others will choose to find access from elsewhere. But I think the key point is the UK has big opportunities from leaving the EU.”

Her comments come just one day after business chiefs warned Rishi Sunak that the new checks could significantly reduce the shelf life of fresh food imported to the UK from the EU and could see some suppliers withdraw their business altogether.

The Leave-supporting minister also told Times Radio that it was long known that such an issue would occur as a result of Brexit arrangements:

“It was very clear in the Brexit discussions a long time ago now, today is the fourth anniversary of leaving the EU, it was very clear that we would be leaving the single market.

Business leaders are concerned that the onerous border checks will reduce supply and force small businesses to close or reduce stock (PA Wire)

“What that does mean is that there is some friction in trade. However, we also have huge trading arrangements with other countries around the world. I think (there are) 70 free trade deals that we have signed up to including being the first European signatory to the Trans-Pacific Partnership from where, potentially, up to half the world’s growth is going to come in the next few decades.”

She added: “So there is a huge new opportunity for the UK at the same time as continuing to trade, albeit with some friction, which is the price you pay for leaving the single market and for being a sovereign state again.

“For me as a Brexiteer, I am still absolutely convinced that this is the right thing to do.”