Coming soon to a supermarket near you… another Brexit dividend!

Bad news for anyone who believed the Conservatives had got Brexit done.

At the end of the month – in just nine days’ time, in fact – a brand new phase comes into effect. It will surprise next to no one that the UK is unprepared for it, or the impact it will have on our lives.

From 31 January, four years to the day after we left the European Union, imports of fresh food, plant and animal products from the EU will require health certification, for the first time in decades.