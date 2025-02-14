Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have been granted a pay rise that outpaces inflation, sparking debate over whether they deserve higher wages while many in the UK are struggling with the cost of living.

While some argue that MPs need competitive salaries to attract top talent, many believe the timing is insensitive given the financial pressures on ordinary citizens.

When we asked for your views, most expressed frustration and anger over the perceived disconnect between politicians and the public. Some demanded reform, citing distrust in how public money is managed.

Many felt it was unjust for politicians to receive a generous pay increase when public sector workers face stagnant wages and households are grappling with rising bills.

Critics argued that MPs should face pay freezes, cuts, or even be paid minimum wage to better understand everyday struggles. Many also called for stricter expense rules, transparency on second jobs, and penalties for absenteeism.

Here’s what you had to say:

Underpaid

Our MPs are underpaid, though I don’t like to say it. Basic pay should rise, but there should be greater scrutiny on expenses and dubious hiring practices for their offices. We may dislike the lot of them, but we need to pay them fairly and in comparison to similar democracies.

AtreidesJ67

Performance-related pay

They should be on performance-related pay. This could be linked to an economic measure, such as the growth in GDP over the previous year, or the percentage by which the tax-free allowance for income tax has changed. Alternatively, it could be linked to some other policy area of public concern, such as a 2% reduction in NHS waiting lists or a 2 per cent reduction in small boat arrivals, which could translate into a 2% pay rise.

KernowAlex

Lead by example

They don't deserve a pay rise. Every government for the past 14 years has told us there's no money, that we need to pay another rise in council tax, another rise in electricity and gas, another rise in water bills. No, they should lead by example and have a real-terms pay cut. The starting rate should be the same as benefits claimants because, according to them, you can live off that.

DerbysGhost

Overhaul

MPs' pay and expenses badly need overhauling. For a start, MPs need smart cards so we know how much time they spend in the chamber, committees, subsidised restaurants and bars, gun clubs, film clubs, etc., with detailed diaries of all the work they claim to do in their constituencies. They should be paid hourly, with no more than the 28 days' holiday that other public sector workers receive.

For every day an MP is working in another job when they should be in Parliament, or doesn’t attend Parliament on its sitting days, they should receive no pay or expenses. Taxpayers must not be subsidising absentee MPs in second jobs. MPs should only be entitled to genuine out-of-pocket expenses.

The second home should always be their London home to avoid flipping, with no second home costs if they live in an area that the DWP says is within commuting distance. If they want anything else, they should pay for it out of their salaries, just as other workers do.

MPs’ salaries should be linked to the average weekly wage and not to some mythical figure that they claim. The tired old excuse is that they need high pay to attract the best people. Well, that excuse is wearing thin because, in most cases, we are not getting the best people. We are just getting people who went to the same schools and have learned to say "yes" a lot to their party whips and "no" a lot to their constituents.

LadyCrumpsall

Cutting down on career politicians

MPs should get the minimum wage and then expenses. They might understand how life really is if they did, and it would cut down on career politicians. With the annual minimum wage being £23,873.60, they would still earn four times what most people earn and receive housing costs, food subsidies, and a subsidised bar – all for attending work when they feel like it.

Diane1234

Much closer scrutiny

They need to face reality and must not be awarded any pay rise. Period. If they wish to show some solidarity with the public, they should be asked to donate 2 per cent of their salaries to Shelter to help with the homeless issue. It should then be made public who did and didn’t agree to donate to this very worthwhile charity.

The perks and expenses they are afforded should also be under much closer scrutiny, with fitting penalties for those 'grifting' to an abusive level.

StigStag

Salary freeze

MPs' and Ministers' salaries should be frozen until April 2028, when the freeze on the personal tax allowance ends. After that, their remuneration should increase in line with GDP.

sweepydog

Limit expenses

Technically speaking, MPs are self-employed people representing their constituents. So the answer is no, they should not get a pay rise. In fact, they should be paid £270 for every day they attend Parliament; if they don’t attend, then no compensation.

Their expenses should be limited to travelling costs from their constituency to the House of Parliament, the upkeep of their constituency office, and any expenses incurred while staying in London to attend Parliament – nothing else!

AlexBR

Carers vs politicians

Carers Allowance is set to rise by £1.40 – that’s if you haven’t lost it because of getting the State Pension. As a carer in this situation, I’d say NOT A CHANCE IN THE UNDERWORLD (you can bet the word I want to use wouldn’t get past moderation).

Put a few politicians in the same room as a group of carers and ask the question – I’d love to read what was said in that meeting.

BrummieGuy

