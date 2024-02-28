Government ‘missing the point’ over new £31 million security measures for MPs

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government is facing a backlash against new £31 million security measures for MPs as tensions rise in the Middle East, after a minister said they “miss the point".

Justice minister Mike Freer has already announced he is not standing at the general election because of threats to his safety.

He said the extra cash was "not actually going to the root cause" of the problem of why people felt emboldened to target MPs.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced the funding follows fears about threats to MPs and their families.

Tensions have been heightened by protests over the war in Gaza, as marchers urge MPs to back ceasefire calls.

Under the new plans, MPs will have greater police protection and there will be private security guards for those facing a higher risk.

All elected representatives and candidates will also have a dedicated named police contact to liaise with on security matters.

Mr Cleverly will discuss the issues around MPs' safety with police chiefs on Wednesday.

He said no MP should have to accept that threats or harassment is "part of the job".

But Mr Freer, who represents a heavily Jewish constituency in Finchley and Golders Green in north London, said the extra funding did not address the underlying problem.

"I kind of think it's missing the point," he told Times Radio. "More security is always welcome, but that's only dealing with the symptom.

"It's not actually going to the root cause. Why do people now feel emboldened to attack members of Parliament to demonstrate outside their homes where they're intimidating their family? Not necessarily the MP, but their family.

"Why should their partners and their children have to put up with being frightened in their own home?

"So, security is welcome. But frankly, unless you get to the root cause, then you're just going to have a ring of steel around MPs. And our whole style of democracy changes."

Mike Freer, who has claimed to have received a series of death threats as well as an arson attack at his office (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood's home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters.

The family homes of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also been set upon by environmental activists in past months.

On Wednesday, policing minister Chris Philp said four people had been arrested after a political party fundraising event in Stoke was disrupted by protesters last week.

Two serving MPs, Labour's Jo Cox and Conservative Sir David Amess, have been murdered by extremists in the past eight years.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle welcomed the new funding, saying it was "a significant step forward" that provided "much-needed reassurance for everyone involved in the democratic process".

He said: "It will enable us to build on the improvements we have made over the past two years, working with the police and Home Office to enhance security at MPs' homes and offices, and crucially when they are out and about meeting their constituents."

On Tuesday, Mr Sunak rejected a suggestion from veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman that MPs should be able to speak and vote from their constituencies because of concerns about security at Westminster.".

The call came after the chaotic scenes in Westminster last week over the vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay was accused of ripping up the parliamentary rule book because of concerns about “threats” against MPs.

But the backlash to his actions, which spared Sir Keir Starmer from the prospect of a damaging revolt by MPs demanding a ceasefire, has left his own position in jeopardy as 87 MPs have now signed a motion of no confidence in his position.