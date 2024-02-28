Jump to content

Watch live: Sunak faces Starmer at PMQs as Lee Anderson launches fresh attack

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 28 February 2024 11:59
Comments
Close

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday 28 February.

The pair go head-to-head for the first time since Lee Anderson was suspended from the Conservative Party for refusing to apologise over comments made about Sadiq Khan.

Senior Tories have faced mounting pressure in recent days to describe the former deputy chairman’s attack on the Mayor of London as “Islamophobic” as the row over his comments entered its sixth day.

The prime minister and others have condemned Mr Anderson’s comments, but have so far shied away from calling them “Islamophobic”.

Their reluctance to use the term has been criticised by Labour as “weak”, with one frontbencher saying the prime minister was “in hock” to “a strange coalition of MPs”.

Mr Sunak will also take questions from MPs for the first time since the House of Commons descended into chaos last week over a vote about a ceasefire in Gaza - leading to more than 80 MPs calling for speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to resign.

