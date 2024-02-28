Watch live: Sunak faces Starmer at PMQs as Lee Anderson launches fresh attack

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday 28 February.

The pair go head-to-head for the first time since Lee Anderson was suspended from the Conservative Party for refusing to apologise over comments made about Sadiq Khan.

Senior Tories have faced mounting pressure in recent days to describe the former deputy chairman’s attack on the Mayor of London as “Islamophobic” as the row over his comments entered its sixth day.

The prime minister and others have condemned Mr Anderson’s comments, but have so far shied away from calling them “Islamophobic”.

Their reluctance to use the term has been criticised by Labour as “weak”, with one frontbencher saying the prime minister was “in hock” to “a strange coalition of MPs”.

Mr Sunak will also take questions from MPs for the first time since the House of Commons descended into chaos last week over a vote about a ceasefire in Gaza - leading to more than 80 MPs calling for speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to resign.