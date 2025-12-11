MPs warned over Russian attempts to target them via WhatsApp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have been warned for the second time in a month about foreign attempts to target them – this time by Russia.

The Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has written to parliamentarians to caution them over their use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

It comes after they were told last month to be careful about similar attempts at recruitment linked to the Chinese intelligence service.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the warning was a matter for the Speaker, but added: "I think we have been very clear, as have the various security agencies ... in this country about the threat posed by hostile state interference from Russia, and we've set that out explicitly many times."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has warned MPs of the threat of cyber attacks (House of Commons/PA) ( PA Wire )

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it was working with the government and Parliament to counter recent ‘phishing’ attempts understood to be linked to Russia.

A government spokesperson said: “Spear-phishing is a common but all-too-effective tactic used by threat actors attempting to gain access to information, online accounts and devices.

“The National Cyber Security Centre is working with partners in government and UK Parliament in response to recent targeting against commercial messaging apps including Signal and WhatsApp.

“We strongly encourage individuals at high risk of being targeted to follow the NCSC’s guidance and to sign up for our cyber defence services to help bolster their protection.”

Under plans announced by the security minister last month designed to disrupt espionage threats to the UK, the intelligence services will deliver security briefings for political parties.

Election candidates will also receive new guidance to ensure they can recognise and report suspicious activity.

Work will also be carried out with networking sites to disrupt spies’ attempts to use them.

In addition, the security minister announced £170 million would be spent updating the encrypted technology civil servants use to safeguard sensitive work, while another £130 million will also be invested in a number of projects, including bolstering the police.

There was an outcry last month after it emerged that a Russian spy ship targeted RAF pilots with lasers.

Defence minister Al Carns hit out after the vessel, the Yantar, was found operating off the northern coast of Scotland and pointed lasers at the surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities.

No one was injured, he told MPs, but the move was a “highly dangerous and reckless attempt to disrupt our surveillance”.

MPs were being targeted by China with lucrative job offers on LinkedIn, according to the intelligence services.

The attempts emerged following furious row over a collapsed spying case involving China.

MPs were outraged when the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) unexpectedly dropped charges against two men, Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, saying the case collapsed because the government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.