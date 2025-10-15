Starmer pledges to publish crucial evidence in collapsed China spy case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has announced that he will publish key evidence in the China spying case trial that led to the collapse of the trial.

The prime minister told MPs at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that he would publish three witness statements that were shared with prosecutors as he maintained his position that the last government is to blame for the failure to prosecute.

The abandonment of the prosecution of Christopher Cash, 30, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, 33, a teacher, has raised serious questions over national security and government policy towards China.

Both men, who deny wrongdoing, had been accused of passing secrets to China, but charges against them were dropped last month, with the Crown Prosecution Service saying the case collapsed because the government's evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.

Sir Keir told MPs: "I'm deeply disappointed by the outcome, we wanted to see prosecutions."

open image in gallery Starmer was pressed on the China spy trial scandal ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Anticipating a barrage of questions from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, Sir Keir told MPs the case had to be based on the position taken by the Conservative government.

He said the Conservative administration's Integrated Review of 2021 and the refresh of that document in 2023 were "very carefully worded to not describe China as an enemy".

"The deputy national security adviser Matt Collins, set out the then-government's position in a substantive witness statement in 2023 which was subsequently supplemented by two further short statements.

"The Cabinet Secretary assures me that the DNSA faithfully set out the policy of the then-Tory government. I know first hand that the DNSA is a civil servant of the utmost integrity. Those opposite who worked with him, I am sure, would agree with that assessment.

"Under this government, no minister or special adviser played any role in the provision of evidence."

Government sources had originally claimed the CPS was blocking the release of Mr Collins' evidence, but the organisation denied that was the case.

Sir Keir said: "Given the information contained, we will conduct a short process. But I want to make clear, I intend to publish the witness statements in full."

However, the statement was anticipated by Ms Badenoch who used all six questions probing the prime minister on the issue.

Ms Badenoch asked: "What on Earth is the point of us having a lawyer rather than a leader as Prime Minister if he can't even get the law right on a matter of national security?"

open image in gallery Badenoch pressed the PM on the trial ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Responding, Sir Keir said: "She's clearly not a lawyer or a leader."

There was also a clash with former foreign secretary Sir James Cleverly, now shadow housing secretary, who was angered at claims by Sir Keir that he had said in a speech that China was not a threat.

Making a point of order, he said: “I have been misquoted. And the misquote, I think, is significant. It has been said that I, in a speech at Mansion House, said that describing China was impossible impractical and, most importantly, unwise.

“The quote was, that describing China as one word or a policy in one word is impossible, impractical and unwise.

“I went on to say that our policy ‘we will strengthen our national security protections wherever Beijing's actions pose a threat to our people or prosperity. And I finished by saying, and I finished by saying ‘when there are tensions with other objectives, we will always put our national security first.’”