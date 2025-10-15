The Liberal Democrats have called for national security services to “assess the threat” that Elon Musk poses to British democracy, after Tommy Robinson claimed that the billionaire was paying his legal costs.

Addressing Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (15 October), Daisy Cooper said it is “outrageous” that Mr Musk, a man who “has so much control over what people read online every day”, could be funding a “far-right racist hate preacher”.

She said that if it were Vladimir Putin intervening, then the government would get involved.

“So will the prime minister commission the security services to assess the threat that Elon Musk poses to our democracy, and recommend measures to this House that we can take to stop it?"

The prime minister replied that he will not be commenting on this case due to ongoing legal proceedings.