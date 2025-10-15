PMQs live: Starmer vows to publish China spy scandal witness statements in clash with Badenoch
At a fiery PMQs Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir Starmer of ‘obfuscation’ over the China spy case
Sir Keir Starmer faced tough questions in the Commons as pressure mounts over the government’s handling over the China spy case.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the Government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.
Starmer began PMQs with delivering a statement on the case, attempting to pin the blame on the last Tory government because of its policy.
He said the Conservative administration’s Integrated Review of 2021 and the refresh of that document in 2023 were “very carefully worded to not describe China as an enemy”.
Ms Badenoch accused Sir Keir of “obfuscation” adding: “It is simply unbelievable that he is trying to say the last government did not classify China as a threat.”
The prime minister has now vowed to publish a key witness statement submitted as part of the case, after it accused the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of having blocked its publication.
The CPS hit back, and insisted it was entirely up to the Government to release the evidence if it wanted to.
China spy row dominates PMQs
This week’s PMQs is now finished, and one topic dominated the debate.
Sir Keir Starmer began the session with delivering a statement, attempting to explain the collapse of the China spy case.
He attempted to pin the blame on the last Tory government because of its policy, and accused the opposition of putting forward “baseless allegations”.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir of “obfuscation” adding: “It is simply unbelievable that he is trying to say the last government did not classify China as a threat.”
The prime minister vowed to publish a key witness statement submitted as part of the case, after it accused the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of having blocked its publication.
The CPS hit back, and insisted it was entirely up to the Government to release the evidence if it wanted to.
Starmer accused of making it harder for Hong Kongers to settle in Britain
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of making it harder for Hong Kongers to settle in Britain.
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Hong Kongers in St Albans and across the UK have settled in our communities after they have fled repression at the hands of the Chinese state.
“But now they see a British they see a British government that wants to make it harder for Hong Kongers to settle in permanently, that refuses to increase targeted sanctions on Chinese officials who put bounties on Hong Kongers heads, that is refusing to rule out a Chinese super embassy and is failing to tackle Chinese espionage.”
Ms Cooper said Hong Kongers increasingly think Sir Keir is “trading away their security and safety in our communities for a cozier relationship with Beijing”.
Starmer falters as he says he will have to ‘double check’ his facts on China at PMQs
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Starmer, as we know, is a former lawyer. And he campaigned to become PM by portraying himself as the ‘grown up in the room’.
That is why the PM did not help his case by telling MPs at the Despatch Box at PNQs that he would have to “double check” his facts.
He told MPs: “No minister or special adviser was involved, and I will double check this, Mr Speaker, because it is important, after the charging decision”.
MPs on the Tory benches jeered as the PM said he would have to check his facts.
Analysis: Kemi Badenoch has had her best PMQs
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
The Tory leader has had a lot of criticism for her performances in PMQs in the past months, but today was properly her strongest one yet.
Having dropped the ball in pursuing Angela Rayner last month, Kemi Badenoch was well prepared today even anticipating an impromptu statement from Sir Keir Starmer.
She hit all the right notes, reminding us all of Starmer appointing Lord Mandelson, “friend of Epstein”, as ambassador to the US, as well as grilling the PM in detail on the China spy case.Starmer looked deeply uncomfortable and even had to resort to cheap shots about the Tory leader.
After a strong conference speech, Ms Badenoch may finally be answering her critics and finally growing into her role as Leader of the Opposition.
Starmer brands Powell meeting allegation a ‘red herring’ and ‘scurrilous allegation’ by the Conservatives
Sir Keir Starmer has branded the row over when meetings took place in the collapse of the China spy case a “red herring” and accused the Conservatives of making “scurrilous allegations” against Labour.
The prime minister said there were no further submission of any evidence after August 2025, and that a September meeting reported by The Sunday Times is a “red herring”.
The Sunday Times reported allegations that, after a meeting last month, “Jonathan Powell in cahoots with the Treasury had been driving through” a decision not to put forward evidence referring to Beijing as an enemy.
Sir Keir said: “There was no further submission of evidence, one way or another, after any discussion in September. This is a red herring and a completely scurrilous allegation being made by the leader of the opposition.”
Analysis: Keir Starmer is going back to his comfort zone - being a lawyer
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Keir Starmer is in his happy space when he is being a lawyer and quoting technicalities of the law.
It is always hard to follow but this is a man who made his business looking at legal technicalities in court to win a case.
The problem is that it does not make convincing political arguments especially when he says he needs to “double check” key facts.
It led to the Ms Badenoch making the remark: “What is the point of having a lawyer instead of a leader as Prime Minister” if he can’t protect national security?
It clearly hurt Sir Keir who came back with a cheap retort: “She is neither a lawyer nor a leader.”
Starmer exposes Tory record on China
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has attempted to dig himself out of a hole on China by pointing to the Opposition's record, reading out quotes from both James Cleverly, the then foreign secretary, and Kemi Badenoch, who was leader of the opposition in the year two people were accused of spying for Beijing.
The PM said: “The then foreign secretary, one month after the arrest, so absolutely the relevant time, gave a speech at Mansion House. It was called ‘our position on China’, setting out the government’s policy. He said in that speech that 'summing up China as a threat in one word would be impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise.'"
He added: "It wasn’t just him. The leader of the opposition was business secretary at the time. In September 2023, the relevant year, the leader of the Opposition said we should certainly not be describing China as a foe."
Starmer believes witness statement will vindicate him
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said he believes the publication of a witness statement given to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will vindicate Labour over the collapsed China spying case.
The prime minister said deputy national security adviser Matthew Collins’ will be disclosed in full and “they will all be able to read it”.
He is continuing to blame the previous Conservative government for the CPS’ failure to prosecute the case.
As he tried again to draw a line under the row, Sir Keir said: “I am going to disclose it. They will all be able to read it.”
