MP accused of swearing at Commons doorkeeper warned of ‘severe’ consequences
‘If that person is identified the consequences will be very severe,’ deputy speaker says
An MP has been warned they face “severe” consequences after being accused of swearing at a Commons doorkeeper.
Labour’s Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, could be heard loudly saying “shit” before he walked out of the chamber as MPs voted on the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.
It was unclear what had prompted the shout.
A few minutes later Deputy Speaker Sir Roger Gale rose to tell the Commons: “I’m informed that a Member swore at one of the doorkeepers this evening who on my instructions lock the doors.
“If that person is identified the consequences will be very severe.”
MPs have a time limit to vote during a division and doorkeepers are instructed to lock the doors to the voting lobby once this elapses.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies