Expenses watchdog to redact details from MPs’ claims over security fears

Parliament’s expenses watchdog has said it will redact some details of MPs’ claims due to security fears following the killing of Sir David Amess.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) acknowledged concerns about information being published on MPs’ travel, as well as the hire of venues for constituency surgeries.

In a letter sent to all MPs, the body’s chairman Richard Lloyd and chief executive Ian Todd said the IPSA was seeking fresh security advice on what exactly should be disclosed.

They said that while a safety review was being carried out the watchdog would temporarily “remove” some details from previously published expenses claims.

The watchdog is also postponing the scheduled publication of the latest expenses figures due in November amid heightened security in the aftermath of Sir David’s murder.

The Southend West MP was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery event in a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The IPSA also said the security review would also examine how Freedom of Information Act (FOI) requests are assessed in light of concerns that responses may reveal addresses and travel plans.

In the letter to MPs, the IPSA chiefs said: “We have heard from some Members since last Friday that there are concerns about some of the information we publish, including data on travel and constituency surgery venue hire.”

They added: “In light of the terrible events last Friday we are seeking fresh expert advice on what and how we publish your business and staffing costs. This will include consideration of how freedom of information requests will be assessed.

“Whilst this review is under way, we are postponing the publication of expenditure information due in November and temporarily removing descriptive detail from previously published claims on our website whilst the review is under way.”

Labour MP Rupa Huq said she was considering whether to remove her address from the ballot paper candidates used by some to show voters they live in the area.

“We all live amongst our constituents and our address is on the ballot paper and I just don’t know if I’ll do that next time,” she told The Guardian. “You can have it redacted, and I’m thinking I might just do that next time.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said on Monday that a speedy review into policing arrangements for MPs would conclude within days and pledged to update the Commons.

Ms Patel said she had been working with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on the issue of security.

She said MPs would be given new advice on how to “conduct their work publicly in a safe and secure way” but said “one-to-one” contact with constituents remained vital.

While Ms Patel has suggested the government would consider ways to boost police protection, her cabinet colleague Dominic Raab has said the government and parliamentary authorities were “more likely to look at things like private security guards”.